Charlie Appleby says Dewhurst favourite Distant Storm has ‘matured a lot’

The Night Of Thunder colt was a beaten favourite in the Acomb Stakes at York but bounced back at Newmarket last time to set up a Dewhurst bid with Appleby going for his fourth win the last seven years.

The Godolphin trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I went into the Acomb hopeful that he’d be the horse they’ve got to beat, but he’s not the first horse I’ve run there that has been beaten and he got back on track in the Somerville Stakes.

“I thought he was very impressive there, they went sensible even fractions and when he hit the rising ground he got home very well.

“The seven furlongs (at York) can just catch some of those two-year-olds out.

“It’s lovely to have an unbeaten colt don’t get me wrong, but I don’t mind them getting beaten.

“Like an unbeaten boxer when they are down on the canvas they’ve got to back up again and I thought that horse, certainly mentally, matured a lot and we saw that at Newmarket.”