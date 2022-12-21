Graham Clark reflects on a brilliant 2022 with champion trainer Charlie Appleby who also outlines some targets for his stars in 2023.

Another great year for Appleby Finding a superlative to describe the year which Charlie Appleby has enjoyed is a relatively easy task, but for those of his training colleagues with aspirations of toppling his team in 2023 they face what looks set to be a challenge of epic proportions. Having raised the bar following a stellar 2021 season, the Newmarket handler once again took his form to new heights this year in what has been another remarkable campaign for his team on the track, all of which signals a sign of things to come. Since celebrating his first QIPCO 2000 Guineas success back in April, everything has fallen into place for the father of four, who in addition to being crowned champion Flat trainer for the second year running also smashed his previous best annual tally of 115 winners. While taking an immense amount of pride in what he, and his team have achieved, Appleby, who recently saddled his 1,000th domestic winner for Godolphin, is well aware that maintaining such a status on a regular basis is now the biggest challenge he faces. Appleby said: “Without being too confident I felt we would match last year’s figures and the momentum we got early doors really helped. “We hit the Craven Meeting in good form which carried on into the Guineas meeting and we were churning out a sensible amount of winners throughout the year. “Halfway through the season, regardless of the championship, it was in my mind that I wanted to try and surpass what we achieved numerically so to get that done was great. “Nobody had won their first trainers’ championship then backed it immediately up since Aidan O’Brien (2001 & 2002) achieved it and it was very much on my mind that I would like to have a crack at it as it hadn’t been done for many years. “When you have got the likes Aidan, John and Thady Gosden and William Haggas out there doing what they are doing you can’t afford to drop the ball. “From the team’s point of view the hardest part is to stay where we are. To stay at the top of the table was the challenge and thankfully we have managed to do that which is phenomenal.”

Guineas the highlight With so many big race wins to choose from Appleby could be forgiven if selecting one as highlight proved a tricky task, but none can quite match the victory secured by Coroebus in the opening Classic of the season, the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, on the Rowley Mile back in April. He said: “Winning any race at Royal Ascot is special and we were lucky at the meeting again this year with the likes of Coroebus in the St James’s Palace Stakes and Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee, but winning the 2000 Guineas would be the real highlight. “We have gone close on a few occasions. Master Of The Seas went down by a short head and we have had a couple of favourites like Pinatubo that have run well and been beaten “To finally get the job done this year was a sense of relief. It is our first Classic of the season and being a Newmarket trainer it is very special to win it and thankfully we got it done in the end. “Going into it with the first and second favourite in Native Trail and Coroebus there was a bit of pressure but there was a lot of confidence behind us as well. “I thought if we can’t get it done this year with either of these two it might be another few years before we have another fair crack at the whip at it. “Native Trail, after finishing second in the 2000 Guineas, went to the Irish 2000 Guineas as Favourite on what he had achieved and what he could potentially achieve. Once that was won that was a sense of relief and a very enjoyable day and moment.” Modern Games was a rare sight on domestic shores, however he helped Appleby create history by becoming the first man to win all three 2000 Guineas with three different horses in the same year when claiming the French 2000 Guineas And it is the son of Dubawi’s consistency that has earned him special praise, alongside Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance, who started his incredible run with victory in the Listed House Of Cavani Menswear Fred Archer Stakes at the July Course. He added: “I’d give the model of consistency to Modern Games. From start to finish, he has been impressive as every race he has had has been in a Group One. Whether you are winning or losing it takes a lot of you and he never lay down once. “For him to go to Champions Day on ground which was a negative he still put up a performance like he did then to back it up with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, you doff your hat to and say fair play mate. He is the horse I give the most credit to. “On the flip of the coin you have a horse like Rebel’s Romance who has won his last three Grade/Group Ones. When I started off with him in that Listed race at the July Course in June, did I think I would be winning a Breeders’ Cup? Probably not. “He takes the ticket of the horse that has surprised us the most.”

2022 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf - Rebel's Romance

King William In the saddle for the majority of those big race victories has been stable number one, and close friend William Buick, who Appleby was delighted to see crowned champion jockey for the first time this year. He said: “It was huge for William and from the team’s point of view we were all delighted as he is our number one jockey. “As he has said many times it is a jockey’s dream when they start riding to become champion. In some ways it was in his pedigree with his father (Walter, former jockey) being very successful and his mother guiding him as well. “His life has changed being Godolphin’s number one jockey winning races all over the world but so has his personal life as he is now married with two children and that gives you a bit more of a drive. “As well as keeping himself and team Godolphin happy he has got his family to keep happy as well. As a friend and a work colleague I couldn’t be more happy and proud for him.” While no one can take the success Appleby has enjoyed this year away from him, next year is a clean slate but with genuine contenders for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Derby at Epsom Downs among his ranks he already has plenty to look forward to. Classic ambitions He said: “Noble Style has not been seen since winning the Gimcrack impressively. He had the colic setback but he is fine and is back in work. He will probably start off in the Greenham down at Newbury as he has got a lot of natural speed which we have seen. “Staying is the question mark. On pedigree, there is strong enough evidence that he should stay the mile but at the end of the day he has got to prove on track he can get the extra two furlongs. As we stand at the moment he is a serious Guineas contender.

Noble Style wins the Gimcrack