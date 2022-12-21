Graham Clark reflects on a brilliant 2022 with champion trainer Charlie Appleby who also outlines some targets for his stars in 2023.
Finding a superlative to describe the year which Charlie Appleby has enjoyed is a relatively easy task, but for those of his training colleagues with aspirations of toppling his team in 2023 they face what looks set to be a challenge of epic proportions.
Having raised the bar following a stellar 2021 season, the Newmarket handler once again took his form to new heights this year in what has been another remarkable campaign for his team on the track, all of which signals a sign of things to come.
Since celebrating his first QIPCO 2000 Guineas success back in April, everything has fallen into place for the father of four, who in addition to being crowned champion Flat trainer for the second year running also smashed his previous best annual tally of 115 winners.
While taking an immense amount of pride in what he, and his team have achieved, Appleby, who recently saddled his 1,000th domestic winner for Godolphin, is well aware that maintaining such a status on a regular basis is now the biggest challenge he faces.
Appleby said: “Without being too confident I felt we would match last year’s figures and the momentum we got early doors really helped.
“We hit the Craven Meeting in good form which carried on into the Guineas meeting and we were churning out a sensible amount of winners throughout the year.
“Halfway through the season, regardless of the championship, it was in my mind that I wanted to try and surpass what we achieved numerically so to get that done was great.
“Nobody had won their first trainers’ championship then backed it immediately up since Aidan O’Brien (2001 & 2002) achieved it and it was very much on my mind that I would like to have a crack at it as it hadn’t been done for many years.
“When you have got the likes Aidan, John and Thady Gosden and William Haggas out there doing what they are doing you can’t afford to drop the ball.
“From the team’s point of view the hardest part is to stay where we are. To stay at the top of the table was the challenge and thankfully we have managed to do that which is phenomenal.”
With so many big race wins to choose from Appleby could be forgiven if selecting one as highlight proved a tricky task, but none can quite match the victory secured by Coroebus in the opening Classic of the season, the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, on the Rowley Mile back in April.
He said: “Winning any race at Royal Ascot is special and we were lucky at the meeting again this year with the likes of Coroebus in the St James’s Palace Stakes and Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee, but winning the 2000 Guineas would be the real highlight.
“We have gone close on a few occasions. Master Of The Seas went down by a short head and we have had a couple of favourites like Pinatubo that have run well and been beaten
“To finally get the job done this year was a sense of relief. It is our first Classic of the season and being a Newmarket trainer it is very special to win it and thankfully we got it done in the end.
“Going into it with the first and second favourite in Native Trail and Coroebus there was a bit of pressure but there was a lot of confidence behind us as well.
“I thought if we can’t get it done this year with either of these two it might be another few years before we have another fair crack at the whip at it.
“Native Trail, after finishing second in the 2000 Guineas, went to the Irish 2000 Guineas as Favourite on what he had achieved and what he could potentially achieve. Once that was won that was a sense of relief and a very enjoyable day and moment.”
Modern Games was a rare sight on domestic shores, however he helped Appleby create history by becoming the first man to win all three 2000 Guineas with three different horses in the same year when claiming the French 2000 Guineas
And it is the son of Dubawi’s consistency that has earned him special praise, alongside Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance, who started his incredible run with victory in the Listed House Of Cavani Menswear Fred Archer Stakes at the July Course.
He added: “I’d give the model of consistency to Modern Games. From start to finish, he has been impressive as every race he has had has been in a Group One. Whether you are winning or losing it takes a lot of you and he never lay down once.
“For him to go to Champions Day on ground which was a negative he still put up a performance like he did then to back it up with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, you doff your hat to and say fair play mate. He is the horse I give the most credit to.
“On the flip of the coin you have a horse like Rebel’s Romance who has won his last three Grade/Group Ones. When I started off with him in that Listed race at the July Course in June, did I think I would be winning a Breeders’ Cup? Probably not.
“He takes the ticket of the horse that has surprised us the most.”
In the saddle for the majority of those big race victories has been stable number one, and close friend William Buick, who Appleby was delighted to see crowned champion jockey for the first time this year.
He said: “It was huge for William and from the team’s point of view we were all delighted as he is our number one jockey.
“As he has said many times it is a jockey’s dream when they start riding to become champion. In some ways it was in his pedigree with his father (Walter, former jockey) being very successful and his mother guiding him as well.
“His life has changed being Godolphin’s number one jockey winning races all over the world but so has his personal life as he is now married with two children and that gives you a bit more of a drive.
“As well as keeping himself and team Godolphin happy he has got his family to keep happy as well. As a friend and a work colleague I couldn’t be more happy and proud for him.”
While no one can take the success Appleby has enjoyed this year away from him, next year is a clean slate but with genuine contenders for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Derby at Epsom Downs among his ranks he already has plenty to look forward to.
He said: “Noble Style has not been seen since winning the Gimcrack impressively. He had the colic setback but he is fine and is back in work. He will probably start off in the Greenham down at Newbury as he has got a lot of natural speed which we have seen.
“Staying is the question mark. On pedigree, there is strong enough evidence that he should stay the mile but at the end of the day he has got to prove on track he can get the extra two furlongs. As we stand at the moment he is a serious Guineas contender.
“A horse that we have not seen since he won emphatically in Canada is Mysterious Night. I think he is a horse that deserves to put in those trials in the spring to see where we are. The way he has developed and the scope he has puts him in the picture.
“You also have to put Silver Knott in there. He only went down by a short head in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile which is a race we have used with horses that have tasted Classic success, i.e. Modern Games. He is definitely in the Guineas mix.
“As for the Derby you have Local Dynasty, who won the Silver Tankard at Pontefract and Flying Honours who won the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket, which can be good two year old races which are good pointers for the Derby.
“There is also Imperial Emperor, who won smartly in his maiden at Newmarket and Castle Way who won the valuable nursery at Newmarket over a mile and a quarter quite impressively. These are all horses that will be in the Derby trials in the spring.”
Added to that mix is an intriguing bunch of older horses spread equally across almost every division to form the backbone of what looks set to be another exciting team.
He said: “Native Trail looks great and we have him staying in training as does Modern Games in that mile camp and in the sprinting division you have got little Creative Force.
“Stepping up to the mile and a quarter you have Adayar, who we missed for much of this season, then over a mile and a half you have the likes of Rebel’s Romance, Yibir, Hurricane Lane and New London. There should be some good war horses there.
“As you know it can be a long winter but they are all doing well. It won’t be long until the middle of January then we will be back on the treadmill as they say.”
For all that Appleby has achieved however, he recognises that none of it would be made possible without the continued support of two important individuals - his wife Aisling and his boss Sheikh Mohammed.
He said: “I’d like to thank my wife Aisling and all the kids for their support throughout my career as having such a loving family alongside me makes sharing all the success that much sweeter.
“To achieve what we have done in securing champion owner, trainer, and jockey titles and Dubawi being crowned champion sire is just fantastic.
“More importantly though this is what his Highness Sheikh Mohammed deserves. His enthusiasm is just relentless and it is instilled into the team and hopefully this is what the results are showing.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.