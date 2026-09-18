Charlie Appleby on running plans for Inner City Blues, Musical Times and more

Charlie Appleby reports Inner City Blues to be back "on his A-game" ahead of attempting to maintain his unbeaten record in the Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Blue Point, who is a general 5/1 chance for the six-furlong test on Saturday week, has not been sighted since following up his debut success at York in the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes at Newmarket back in July. However, after impressing in his recent work, Appleby, who has won the Middle Park for the past two seasons with Shadow Of Light (2024) and Wise Approach last year, is confident that Inner City Blues can make an impact on his Group One debut. Appleby said: “I’m pleased with Inner City Blues. I worked him up at the track there, and he worked well. I’m pleased, as he needed it as well as he has been dormant since the July Stakes, but that has definitely brought him forward. “He will work tomorrow, but what we have seen this past week he is back on his A-game. I’m looking forward to it. “There were a couple of other options that we could have had, but he is a breeze-up horse and I just felt he had been on the go for a while so we gave him a break. “You are always carrying that penalty unless you are stepping up into a Group One. We thought, let's just wait and have one crack at the Middle Park.”

While Inner City Blues is on course to make his next start on the final day of the Cambridgeshire Meeting, it is far from set in stone that he is joined by First Law, who is the current ante-post favourite for the Group Two Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes. Appleby added: “If the ground is quick I might contemplate giving the Royal Lodge a swerve with First Law. We know he handles the slow ground so we might keep an eye on the Futurity Trophy. “I’m not sure that the quick ground, and the dip at Newmarket, would be to his liking. If it is quick he would be unlikely to turn up there.”

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