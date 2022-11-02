Charlie Appleby celebrated a Breeders’ Cup treble 12 months ago – and on the back of being crowned champion trainer again on home soil he is once more targeting America’s biggest meeting.

In Modern Games in the Mile, Nations Pride and Rebel’s Romance in the Turf and Silver Knott in the Juvenile Turf, Appleby has three very strong chances according to the betting. Add with Creative Force and Naval Crown in the Turf Sprint, Mischief Magic in the Juvenile Turf Sprint the Godolphin trainer looks to have a hugely talented raiding party. Appleby won the Turf last year with Yibir, and Nations Pride is no stranger to American racegoers having won the Saratoga Derby and a subsequent Grade Three, while Rebel’s Romance was once considered a Belmont Stakes candidate.

Britney Eurton’s Breeders’ Cup Top Three Countdown

“I think Nations Pride is a very slick individual who brings experience of US racing to the table,” Appleby said on Wednesday. “Rebel’s Romance is a solid mile-and-a-half horse, but he does not have the same level of acceleration as Nations Pride. To be fair to him he did accelerate to win in Germany under James (Doyle), but on his latest start under Will (Buick) he was always going to win but made heavy weather of it. “I’d like to think we will campaign Nations Pride predominantly in America next year. When they went out on to the track this morning the ground was a bit chopped up as there was plenty of moisture in it, but it will be quicker on Saturday and it’s the quicker the better for us and that’s why we come here.” Modern Games has enjoyed a successful season whatever happens, winning the French Guineas and the Woodbine Mile at the top level. “Modern Games had a choice of races at Ascot. We ended up going for the QEII after a lot of rain, so much so that I considered not running him at all,” said Appleby, whose charge is bidding for back-to-back wins at the meeting after taking the Juvenile Turf last year. “In the end the run didn’t do him any harm, even though he was never comfortable on that ground. He came out of it well and I was delighted with what I saw from him this morning. He’s a very good horse who just goes out there and tries.”

