Charlie Appleby: Ancient Wisdom showing all the right signs

Ancient Wisdom was beaten six lengths by Economics in the Dante at York on good ground that was not in the favour of the Dubawi colt.

The Godolphin-owned three-year-old has shown a liking for cut in the ground when winning the Group Three Autumn Stakes at Newmarket before stepping up in class to win the Group One Futurity Trophy just two weeks later on heavy ground at Doncaster.

Appleby, who saddled Derby winners with Masar in 2018 and Adayar in 2021, likes what he has seen coming out of that race on the Knavesmire and feels he has a real chance with the weather in his favour on the Surrey Downs.

The in-form Appleby has already enjoyed Classic glory this season after Notable Speech landed the 2000 Guineas – and celebrated more Group One success over the weekend with Rebel’s Romance impressing in the Champions and Chater Cup in Hong Kong over the weekend.