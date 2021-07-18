Chantilly tips today: Jason Kiely previews Prix Robert Papin day

Held at Chantilly Racecourse for only the second year, having previously been one of the highlights of the year at the recently-closed Maisons-Laffitte, the Group Two Darley Prix Robert Papin (14.50) is the focus of Sunday’s fantastic nine-race card. Temperatures have been close to 30 C at the picturesque Parisian track this weekend and a change in the official going of ‘soft’ can be expected. Our man in France Jason Kiely takes us through the power-packed feature race and also points out a couple to notes elsewhere on the quality card.

Is the force too strong in Atomic? The seven previous runnings of the Group Two Darley Prix Robert Papin have seen a British-trained horse scoop the €74,100 winner's cheque and this year looks no different. Only two of the nine declared runners in this top two-year-old contest hail from Britain but all eyes will be firmly fixed on Kevin Ryan’s ATOMIC FORCE, the hot favourite. The son of Cotai Glory left his rivals stunned when taking the Group Three Prix Du Bois (over course and distance) by five lengths last month and will join the likes of A’Ali, Tis Marvellous, Gutifan and Kool Kompany if taking the feature this afternoon. That five-length success came in the hands of veteran French jockey Stephane Pasquier, who takes the ride again, and if the pair produce a repeat of that performance four weeks ago, then it will not be a question of if – but more, how far? Coming in off the back of a win at Hamilton, having been beaten on debut, Atomic Force burst out of the gates in the Prix Du Bois and was immediately placed in the lead by Pasquier. Travelling with extreme purpose, the gelding took no mercy and stretched on inside the final two furlongs, going on to score by five lengths at the line from Black Lives Matter (re-opposes), offering his sire Cotai Glory a first stakes victory. A reproduction of that performance would see Atomic Force mark himself as one of Europe’s top two-year-olds and would notch up an eighth consecutive success in the Robert Papin for Britain and a first for Ryan, who has produced a steady flow of top-class winners across the Channel since Balthazar’s Gift took the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte in November 2005.