Chance to meet Constitution Hill at Lambourn Open Day on Good Friday

Racing fans will have the chance to see Constitution Hill at the Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day on Good Friday (April 3), following his impressive victory on the Flat at Kempton Park on Wednesday evening.
The much-loved annual charity event will once again see over 20 training yards open their doors, giving the public a rare behind-the-scenes look at the heart of British racing.
From the legendary Seven Barrows, home to Nicky Henderson, to over 20 Flat and National Hunt yards across the village, visitors will have the chance to get up close to some of the sport’s biggest stars. Among those to see will be Cheltenham Festival winners from this season including Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star, alongside Jingko Blue and Holloway Queen, as well as legendary horses like Altior returning to Seven Barrows.
Nicky Henderson said: “It’s a terrific day and one we always enjoy. It’s great to be able to open the doors at Seven Barrows and let people come in and see the horses at home. There’s plenty going on across Lambourn and it really is a day for everyone.”
In the afternoon, attention turns to the main arena, where a packed programme of entertainment is headlined by the ever-popular Carisbrooke Stud Celebrity Showjumping.
A firm favourite with visitors, the showjumping promises to deliver both entertainment and competition, with a stellar line-up of jockeys past and present set to take part. Among those confirmed are current stars Nico de Boinville and James Bowen, alongside names including Sir AP McCoy, Grand National-winning jockey Marcus Armytage and Lambourn-based trainer and former jockey Jamie Osborne, with ITV Racing’s Alice Plunkett also set to be part of the line-up.
Alice Plunkett will also be judging the popular MC Equine Surfaces Dog Show, while commentator Derek Thompson will provide his unmistakable commentary throughout the afternoon.
The Parade of Equine Heroes, proudly sponsored by Windsor Clive International, will include Altior, Mister Coffey, Coneygree and Mr Vango, with some further big names still to be confirmed this weekend.
Other attractions across the day include the Donnington Grove Veterinary Schooling by jockeys over fences, the Tattersalls Shetland Pony Grand National, alongside a range of family-friendly entertainment.
Mark Smyly, Chairman of Lambourn Open Day, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Lambourn for what promises to be a bigger and better Open Day than ever before. It’s a brilliant day for Lambourn and for the sport. The horses are what people come to see, but it’s just as important to show the team behind them and the work that goes in every day. It’s a great occasion for everyone, with plenty going on, and it really is a fantastic day out for the whole family.”
The Lambourn Open Day raises vital funds for a number of local charities, including the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and other causes supporting the local community.
For tickets and further information, please visit www.lambournopenday.com
Key Information
- Morning Yard Visits: 9am - 1pm
- Afternoon Entertainment: From 1pm onwards
- Ticket Prices: £20 on the day (Children under 12 FREE)
- Programme: £5
- Car Parking: FREE
- Dogs: Allowed if kept on leads
- Licensed bar with live racing shown
- Full details are available on the Lambourn Open Day website www.lambournopenday.com
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