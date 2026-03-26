Chance to meet Constitution Hill at Lambourn Open Day on Good Friday

The much-loved annual charity event will once again see over 20 training yards open their doors, giving the public a rare behind-the-scenes look at the heart of British racing.

From the legendary Seven Barrows, home to Nicky Henderson, to over 20 Flat and National Hunt yards across the village, visitors will have the chance to get up close to some of the sport’s biggest stars. Among those to see will be Cheltenham Festival winners from this season including Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star, alongside Jingko Blue and Holloway Queen, as well as legendary horses like Altior returning to Seven Barrows.

Nicky Henderson said: “It’s a terrific day and one we always enjoy. It’s great to be able to open the doors at Seven Barrows and let people come in and see the horses at home. There’s plenty going on across Lambourn and it really is a day for everyone.”

In the afternoon, attention turns to the main arena, where a packed programme of entertainment is headlined by the ever-popular Carisbrooke Stud Celebrity Showjumping.

A firm favourite with visitors, the showjumping promises to deliver both entertainment and competition, with a stellar line-up of jockeys past and present set to take part. Among those confirmed are current stars Nico de Boinville and James Bowen, alongside names including Sir AP McCoy, Grand National-winning jockey Marcus Armytage and Lambourn-based trainer and former jockey Jamie Osborne, with ITV Racing’s Alice Plunkett also set to be part of the line-up.