Champions: Full Gallop: Season Two preview

David Ord talks to executive producer Tom Willis ahead of season two of Champions: Full Gallop.

Champions: Full Gallop returns to our TV screens on Friday evening – and the programme makers feel it does so a more confident, rounded and dramatic offering. Series one was generally well received but for many the strongest episode was the very first one, Hewick’s King George victory. This time executive producer Tom Willis insists the momentum will be carried right through to a dramatic finale, filmed on that afternoon at Sandown in April. “I think it’s a better series than series one. Series one, episode one, was a really good show but overall series two raises the bar,” he said.

“It’s interesting at the premiere last week, talking to people, everyone, whether they be from RMG, Flutter or ITV, seems to have a different favourite episode. I hope that says they’re all good. “I’m very proud of it, for series one I didn’t know very much about racing at all and after doing it for a year and a bit, you get to know everybody, understand their stories and that’s quite important. “The access that we got to the racing world the second time around has been better, the people who maybe didn’t embrace it first time, did the second, and that was really pleasing from my point of view. “The access is better, we have some really dramatic races and there’s a lot more emotion in the programme this time than there was last year. “ At the BAFTA premiere episode five was shown and very well received. It of course had a remarkable story to tell. “In the Grand National episode, the dynamic between Patrick and Willie and that father/son relationship is so strong and fascinating. There’s the emotional ending with Willie in tears. Alice Plunkett said to me she’d been trying for 25 years to make him cry and now she knows what it takes!

Harry Cobden, Olivia Johnston and Joel Dommett at the Premiere

“There are other remarkable stories elsewhere though. Episode one goes into Freddie Gingell’s backstory, a hugely emotional one, episode two centres on Constitution Hill and the relationship between Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville which is fascinating. “Three is focused on the northern scene. One of the stories there is of trainer Paul Robson, who was just out of hospital after fracturing his pelvis on the gallops. He’d been working for the family undertakers business to try and fund his training career. It’s fascinating and shows the sport isn’t just one for millionaires. “Four has huge drama in the Champion Hurdle. Last season the first episode with the King George was super dramatic with Shishkin falling two out. But the Champion Hurdle this time around trumped that in terms of sheer drama. “The gasp at Cheltenham when Constitution Hill fell was quite something. Then Golden Ace winning from nowhere was an incredible underdog story. That’s what you’re looking for when you’re trying to make a series like this. “Yes, you want to give racing fans something, but part of our remit is also to try and engage new fans, bring new people to the sport. So, you’re trying to find those powerful human stories and I feel like we did that reasonably well this time.” So how do you decide the six stories to tell? “It can be quite tricky. Each episode is focused on a race meeting or a specific race. And so we’ll go into that race, say the Champion Hurdle, and we’ve done quite a bit of filming with Nicky and Nico already,” Willis continues. “One of the big differences this year is we had access to Paul Townend which we didn’t have in series one. He’s been very generous with his time, we went to his house, we did lots with him. So, you’re following the people who you think might win but as you know, one of the brilliant things with jump racing, is it’s wonderfully unpredictable. “Anything can happen, the favourite can fall at the last, and from a documentary maker's point of view, that unpredictability is a dream really.”

Paul Townend - big contributor this time