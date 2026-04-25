Champions Dan Skelton, Sean Bowen and Tristan Durrell collect trophies on bet365 Jump Finale day at Sandown

The 241 winners ridden by the 28-year-old so far this season has only been bettered once in history and that was by the sport’s most successful jockey of all-time – Sir AP McCoy – who partnered a record 289 winners in the 2001/02 season.

Reflecting on his second championship, Bowen said: "The numbers this year have been incredible and I'm a very, very lucky boy.

"Richard Johnson had the record for the second most winners ridden in a season and that was 235. I surpassed that at Ffos Las a couple of days ago, which was nice. It's obviously only AP to beat now, so that will take a bit of doing!

"AP and Dickie were the people I looked up to and to be even riding the same sort of winners they were numbers-wise, I think how lucky I am.

"I suppose numbers-wise I'm getting there. I'd obviously love to be riding the sort of Grade One winners as well and I've no doubt they're going to come, but obviously finding those horses isn't very easy.

"I'd love to hold the record for the amount of winners (in a season). Obviously, you see Dan Skelton talking about his aim to also do that with Martin Pipe's record.

"Obviously AP set incredible numbers but I don't think it's something that's impossible to do. It'll obviously take a lot of work and a lot of hard work, but yes, if it's something I can do, I'll definitely be trying.

"I work for some very, very good people. I have such a good support team around me - my family, my wife Harriet, and then the trainers I ride for. I think the support team around you is a big help. And yes, obviously I have an agent, Alain Cawley who is brilliant. Andrew Thornton, I speak to every day. He's sort of a bit of a jockey coach. To have good people around you definitely helps."