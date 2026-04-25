Sandown Park bet365 Jump Finale day reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from bet365 Jump Finale day at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Doyen the £5million man As Harry Skelton delivered his 'Skelicopter' celebration crossing the winning line aboard Doyen Quest in the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase it was confirmed that Dan Skelton surpassed the £5million prize-money mark for the season at Sandown on Saturday. How apt that the incredible achievement was delivered in this fashion by a gutsy novice who did it the hard way on the front end against more seasoned pros. First Teddy Blue and then 11/10 favourite Blow Yor Wad lined up to take a pop at the eight-year-old, but the Skelton charge fought them all off and ran away up the hill for a superb six-length success.

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Queen strikes for King Skelton Skelton had earlier enjoyed the perfect start to the day he was crowned champion National Hunt trainer for the first time after Queen Maeve led home a yard one-two in the Challenging Young Lives At Jamie’s Farm Fillies’ Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park. However, while Skelton delighted with the result it was not the way the market expected it to go with the 20/1 chance getting the better of her hat-trick seeking stablemate Made U Blush, who was sent off as joint 3/1 favourite for the extended one mile seven furlong contest. Victory looked to be heading the way of Made U Blush after jumping the last, however she could not repel her stablemate, who forged her way to the front in the dying strides before scoring by half a length under newly crowned champion conditional jockey Tristan Durrell. Skelton said: “It was a great run by both horses. I thought Made U Blush would win and I thought Queen Maeve would pick up a bit of valuable black type. I suppose Queen Maeve was absolutely thrown in with no weight against other four year olds. “No doubt it was the weight that told, but she finished with a wet sail. It was an unbelievable step forward, and I didn’t expect it as the price told you that. “I still think Made U Blush has improved her run on the last run and I think she will improve into next year. I’m very happy with the pair of them. “Tristan gave her a great ride. I said just follow round and take your time and pick up more than you expect and that is the way it has played out.”

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Cosmic win for Gordon Chris Gordon ended the season in style after Cosmic Connection proved to be out of this world when shouldering top weight to glory in the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle. The progressive five-year-old made it three wins from four starts since joining Gordon earlier this year when adding to victories gained at Warwick, and most recently at Chepstow after powering to victory in the £100,000 contest. One of two runners in the race for the Morestead handler alongside Kocktail Bleu, the gelded son of Getaway was not for passing under Sam Twiston-Davies who drove the 6/1 chance out to score by three and a quarter lengths. Gordon said: “It is hard off top weight in these sort of conditions around here as it is hard for a jump horse in this weather. I must say Andrew Cooper has done a great job with the hurdles track. “He came over quite late for an Irish point-to-point winner and quite often they fall in a big hole when they come to me as they have had a hard time trying to win their point-to-point, but he has thrived. “I wanted to run him in three novice hurdles and get him off a mark of eighty five for next season, but that really hasn’t gone to plan! “I thought he might be a little bit tired coming over from Ireland and that maybe we could take an opportunity with that, but my God he has thrived. “Sam (Twiston-Davies) mentioned about going for the Persian War at Chepstow next season with him as he has won his novice hurdles late in the season and he will still be a novice then. “I think that is it for now so I don’t think we will have a look at the Swinton Hurdle, but I’ll ride him for a couple of days and see how he is and if the ground is right we could have a look.”