The 2021 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races have attracted a galaxy of global and local stars with 135 world-class horses included in a glittering entry.

Among them are 57 individual Group 1 winners from nine countries or regions eyeing the lucrative four-race showcase on 12 December. Now worth a mammoth HK$100 million, the four G1s on offer are the HK$30 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2000m), HK$26 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1600m), HK$24 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) and HK$20 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m). The strength of this year’s entries for the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races again reaffirms the importance of the end-of-year spectacular to horsemen from around the world with the nomination of heavyweights Golden Sixty, Gran Alegria, Verry Elleegant, Mac Swiney, Tarnawa, Loves Only You, Hot King Prawn, Danon Smash, Nature Strip, Snowfall, Love and Sealiway.

Ballydoyle battalion is 10-strong A strong contingent from Aidan O’Brien’s all-conquering Ballydoyle operation has been entered with the Irish mastermind fielding 10 nominations. Featured is Mogul, last year’s LONGINES Hong Kong Vase hero, while his brilliant Epsom Oaks winning duo, Love and Snowfall, could also feature. Love claimed the Classic at Epsom Downs by nine lengths in 2020, while Snowfall took it up a notch with a commanding 16-length triumph this year.

Snowfall was in a league of her own earlier in 2021

Order Of Australia, Bolshoi Ballet, Japan, Mother Earth, Broome, La Joconde and Santiago also feature for O’Brien, the most single entries of any handler for this year’s flagship event, as he looks to add to his three Hong Kong International Races victories. Tarnawa, State Of Rest and Mac Swiney also feature from Ireland. Hukum, Pyledriver, Spanish Mission, Saffron Beach and Dubai Honour all feature amongst seven UK entries for the International Races. Recent Champion Stakes winner Sealiway heads 11 entries from France. Germany’s sole entry - Sisfahan - brings exceptional Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe form lines having finished second to Arc hero, Torquator Tasso in last month’s G1 Grosser Preis von Baden.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: Mise En Scene