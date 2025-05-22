Champion Stakes winner Anmaat all set for weekend return in Tattersalls Gold Cup

Now a seven-year-old, Anmaat defied odds of 40/1 to claim an eighth career win and second at Group 1 level in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot when last seen in October and is on track to start his 2025 campaign in the 10-furlong highlight for older horses at the Curragh this weekend.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Burrows said: "I've been very pleased with him, it's been a little bit tough getting him fit, with not being able to get on the track, as he's seven now and is a little bit more laidback about life but we took him away last week to Kempton for a racecourse gallop - Jim (Crowley) rode him and was very pleased.

"He had a little paddock school at Newbury on Saturday which he took very well so I think he's ready to go now and I'm very pleased with him."

Speaking of the horse's longevity and pride that he has in the horse still performing at the highest level at this stage of his career, Burrows said: "I think Angus (Gold) touched on it last year but the year before (last), the foot injury he had just before the Eclipse was a very complex one. Some vets were saying he'll do well to come back from that, some were saying no, he's got a chance.

"But he was sore for a long time, so mentally the horse is incredible. To come back from that and still be enthusiastic in his racing like he is is a testament to him, he's a heck of a horse.

"We've got to be realistic, it's his first start of the season and White Birch, Los Angeles, they've all had starts. Clive's horse (Ghostwriter) ran in Dubai so it's going to be tough but we've got to get his season started and timing-wise this works well. Ascot is just around the corner, you've got the Eclipse then at the beginning of July so as long as he goes there and runs a good race - look, we'd all love to be winning - but whatever he does he will take a nice step forward.

"As long as he runs well I'll be happy."