Champion Stakes high on the list of targets for Calandagan

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained bay has had a superb season so far, scoring a Group-race hat-trick that began with success in the Prix Noailles and led to victories in the Prix Hocquart and then the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The latter run was a brilliant six-length triumph and booked the gelding’s place in the Juddmonte International at York last week for a first test at Group One level for owner-breeder the Aga Khan.

There he was a 13/2 chance under Stephane Pasquier when stepping down in trip, and though left in mid-division by the fast early pace the three-year-old was always travelling well as City Of Troy made the running.

On the turn for home Calandagan began to progress on the outside and in the straight he showed a very smart turn of foot to pass the majority of the field and give chase to the leader.

City Of Troy held on to a one-length win with Calandagan behind him, and the third-placed Ghostwriter was a further three and a half lengths back as the first two home broke the track record set by the great Sea The Stars in 2009.