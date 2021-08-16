Oisin Murphy was crowned Champion Jockey for a third successive season at Ascot on Saturday - he reacts to a rollercoaster campaign in his latest column.
I’d like to thank my family, all my employees; my driver, my agent, my manager Jimmy Derham, the trainers who put me up on such great horses like Andrew Balding, Sheikh Fahad and the whole Qatar Racing team who have stuck by me through the ups and downs of a rollercoaster ride.
It’s brilliant when it’s going well but when the bad days are upon us it’s very easy to not be there for me and they have been there.
It’s been a real battle. This has been the toughest campaign for the jockeys' title for me yet.
The last few weeks have been a real tough ride and everyone has seen that, I’ve had to make the most of every opportunity. I'd like to say well done to William Buick, as well, he made it a really exciting championship - for the viewing public, at least.
August was my best month ever with 42 winners, September wasn’t bad and October was a struggle, but I managed to get it over the line and it’s massive for everyone involved with me to get that third title. Thank you to everyone who has given me winners.
The overriding emotion is relief. I set out to do something, I try not to fail and I’ve put absolutely everything into it.
For me, the championship is over but the season isn’t. Hopefully I’ll be riding in the final Group One of the UK turf season next week, the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, on either Buckaroo or Hoo Ya Mal and then there’s the Breeders’ Cup as well, so there’s plenty to play for this year yet.
He was a fantastic horse. One of the easiest jobs I had as he was so laid back for a sprinter, a true gent to be around. It’s unfortunate I didn’t ride him in the July Cup as he was scintillating in his Group One victory. He’s retired to stud now and I hope I get to ride his progeny. Ed Walker’s had an unbelievable year, he’s had a huge part to play in my season and I hope h finds more stars for next year.
He has had a great season but I still see him as a horse for next year. It’s remarkable what he was able to do early on as a juvenile, that just shows he has a high level of ability. I hope he trains on and does good things at three. The Coventry is a stallion-making race and being by Dark Angel I hope he secures his place at stud in the future.
She’s an incredible character, everyone knows how I feel about her. She takes up a lot of my social media time and she’s been a superstar. I’ve won three Group Ones on her and the plan is to stay in training at four, so hopefully there are more top-level races to be won with her next season.
He was my first Royal Ascot winner in 2017 and he’s played an important part in my career. I adore the horse. It was probably the last time I’ll ever ride him when we won the Joel Stakes but I’ll never forget him, he was a champion.
To ride a Group One winner for Andre Fabre is the stuff you dream about as a child and it was great to get on her, I was booked weeks in advance. She gave me a great feel and I think she’s definitely a filly to look out for next season – she’ll train on and I think she’ll stay a mile and a quarter no problem.
This was a race I took massive pleasure in as you simply cannot have a plan for a race like that. Everything goes out of the window and you let instinct take over and I felt like it was one of my best rides of the year. I followed the right horses and everything went smoothly, it was a great thrill for a lovely group of owners and Nicky Henderson, who’s my neighbour in Lambourn.