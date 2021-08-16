I’d like to thank my family, all my employees; my driver, my agent, my manager Jimmy Derham, the trainers who put me up on such great horses like Andrew Balding, Sheikh Fahad and the whole Qatar Racing team who have stuck by me through the ups and downs of a rollercoaster ride.

It’s brilliant when it’s going well but when the bad days are upon us it’s very easy to not be there for me and they have been there.

It’s been a real battle. This has been the toughest campaign for the jockeys' title for me yet.

The last few weeks have been a real tough ride and everyone has seen that, I’ve had to make the most of every opportunity. I'd like to say well done to William Buick, as well, he made it a really exciting championship - for the viewing public, at least.

August was my best month ever with 42 winners, September wasn’t bad and October was a struggle, but I managed to get it over the line and it’s massive for everyone involved with me to get that third title. Thank you to everyone who has given me winners.

The overriding emotion is relief. I set out to do something, I try not to fail and I’ve put absolutely everything into it.

For me, the championship is over but the season isn’t. Hopefully I’ll be riding in the final Group One of the UK turf season next week, the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, on either Buckaroo or Hoo Ya Mal and then there’s the Breeders’ Cup as well, so there’s plenty to play for this year yet.