Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy fined £70,000 and banned from driving for 20 months

The multiple champion jockey, who rode five winners at Royal Ascot last month, also admitted his guilt to the charge of 'failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside' following a road traffic incident in April.

The 29-year-old has gone into detail in the past about his battles with alcoholism. Murphy, booked to ride 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court in this Saturday's Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, has been crowned champion jockey four times in the last six years and is top of the standings again, 22 winners clear of nearest rival William Buick prior to Thursday's racing.

In a statement, Murphy said: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my actions.

“I know that drink driving is unacceptable and there is no excuse for what I did.

“I have let a lot of people down. I particularly want to apologise to my passenger and her family.

“I have so far been able to share only minimal details of my offence with the British Horseracing Authority as a result of the Police investigation. I will now be fully cooperative with their enquiries.

“It would not be appropriate for me to comment further until that process is concluded.”

The BHA issued a statement in response to the verdict.

It read: "Everyone at the BHA, like all involved in our sport, is disappointed today having learned the details of the offence to which Oisin Murphy has pleaded guilty. This is a very serious offence that, in the course of being committed, saw Mr Murphy jeopardise not only his own safety but that of his passenger and all other people travelling on the roads at the same time as him that night.

"His conduct fell a long way short of the standard we expect of all licensed individuals, in whom we place trust that they will represent our sport to the best of their abilities, upholding our collective reputation and ensuring racing is a safe place for all.

"In light of Mr Murphy’s guilty plea and the information revealed in court today, we will be working on the addition of new conditions on his licence that may be referred to the Licensing Committee for their consideration. As has been the case in recent weeks, Mr Murphy remains free to take up his riding engagements.

"We will issue an update on this process in due course and will be making no further comment at this time."