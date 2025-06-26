Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy charged with drink driving after April collision

Oisin Murphy is due in court on July 3 charged with drink driving after a road traffic incident in April.
The champion jockey, who rode five winners at Royal Ascot last week, is also charged with 'failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.'
Murphy has been crowned champion jockey four times in the last six years and is currently top of the standings again, 18 winners clear of nearest rival William Buick.
The 29-year-old has gone into detail in the past about his battles with alcoholism during those early trophy-winning years but had declared himself sober since October 2021.
Thames Valley Police released a statement on Thursday, saying: "A man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious road traffic collision in Hermitage, West Berkshire.
"Last Thursday (19/6) Oisin Murphy, aged 29, of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.
"The charge is in connection with a single vehicle road traffic collision around 12.05am on Sunday 27 April this year when a grey Mercedes A Class left the road and crashed into a tree.
"Murphy is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 3 July."
The statement concludes: "It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media as this is a live investigation."
