Champion Hurdle reaction: Lossiemouth performance rated 161 by Timeform

Willie Mullins’ star, Lossiemouth , was winning at her fourth successive Cheltenham Festival following victories in the 2023 JCB Triumph Hurdle and the last two renewals of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

Timeform’s Jumps Editor Dan Barber said: “It was a significant performance, but not necessarily in terms of what she achieved on ratings.

“161 is below Honeysuckle's peak in the mid-160s, and it's definitely below Annie Power, who was a 170 plus mare in her prime.

"But it's historic in terms of four Festival wins now. It's not a rarity nowadays for horses to come back to Cheltenham and win multiple ones. Quevega is still leading the way, of course, but four is some shift and great, I think, for the race, and just for the sport really, that this time around it was in a Champion Hurdle.

“It’s the race that everybody really has been craving for her to run in, in the years when she's been dominating the mares' scene. So that was a really feel-good moment, seeing her get that open Grade One win that she so deserved at the meeting.”