Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Expert opinion from Timeform

Champion Hurdle reaction: Lossiemouth performance rated 161 by Timeform

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue March 10, 2026 · 6 min ago

Lossiemouth earned a career-high Timeform rating of 161 when winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Willie Mullins’ star, Lossiemouth, was winning at her fourth successive Cheltenham Festival following victories in the 2023 JCB Triumph Hurdle and the last two renewals of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Timeform’s Jumps Editor Dan Barber said: “It was a significant performance, but not necessarily in terms of what she achieved on ratings.

“161 is below Honeysuckle's peak in the mid-160s, and it's definitely below Annie Power, who was a 170 plus mare in her prime.

"But it's historic in terms of four Festival wins now. It's not a rarity nowadays for horses to come back to Cheltenham and win multiple ones. Quevega is still leading the way, of course, but four is some shift and great, I think, for the race, and just for the sport really, that this time around it was in a Champion Hurdle.

“It’s the race that everybody really has been craving for her to run in, in the years when she's been dominating the mares' scene. So that was a really feel-good moment, seeing her get that open Grade One win that she so deserved at the meeting.”

Lossiemouth pulls well clear of her Champion Hurdle rivals
Read: Lossiemouth proves a class apart in the Champion Hurdle

Of the placed horses, Barber added: “Brighterdaysahead has been beaten again at Cheltenham, but probably ran her best race in terms of form and I definitely would go again with The New Lion in a top two-mile race.

“He’s had a light campaign this year, falling on his first start, and I felt there was an element of that in the tactics today. Harry (Skelton) had him very wide, I think possibly to get a sight of his flights, but he jumped great.

“But he was always getting edged wide, edged wide into the straight, and by that point Lossiemouth had gone.

“You can’t give horses like her a start. It’s a game of inches at the best of times, but when you've got a mare of her quality you're giving seven pounds to, she was away and gone into the straight and he battled on as well as he could to try and close down the second.”

Cheltenham Festival coverage

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING