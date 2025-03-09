Champion Hurdle Preview & Tips

Don't miss the next-race tips at the Cheltenham Festival, provided by the Timeform analysts.

13:20 Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) KOPEK DES BORDES stepped forward as expected from his hurdles debut success and looked something out of the ordinary in the process when a striking winner in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown in February. Open to further progress, he's fancied to provide the all-conquering Mullins' yard with their third victory in the curtain raiser since 2019. Romeo Coolio was similarly impressive when taking Grade 1 honours in December and he's feared most. Workahead and William Munny complete the shortlist.

14:00 My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Last year's Triumph winner MAJBOROUGH could hardly have been more impressive in his 2 chase starts this winter (had 9 lengths to spare over Touch Me Not in a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival latterly) and can make it a perfect 3-3 over fences. L'Eau du Sud is 4-4 over the larger obstacles himself, including a Grade 1 success, and is the obvious danger.

14:40 Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) One of the few races Britain has dominated, and they appear to hold the upper hand once again with the thriving KATATE DORI leading the charge for the home team. He continued his remarkable progress when routing his rivals in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton and looks capable of defying a 12 lb rise if that big effort hasn't taken the edge off him. This has likely been the target for Crebilly after his fine second in the Plate last year, while Sequestered looks the pick of the Irish.

15:20 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) (Grade 1) Last year's heroine LOSSIEMOUTH hasn't had things go to plan following her taking reappearance success in the Hatton's Grace in December yet, re-routed here as opposed to a tilt at the Champion Hurdle, Willie Mullins' mare very much rates the one to beat. Stablemate Jade de Grugy was most impressive when successful on return in the Quevega Hurdle 19 days ago and she can pose the chief threat. Joyeuse and July Flower rate next best, with Kala Conti also making each-way appeal.

16:00 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) CONSTITUTION HILL doesn't look quite as invincible as 2 years ago but is still very much the one to beat in this division and can fend off Brighterdaysahead, who was mightily impressive at Leopardstown when last seen over Christmas. Last year's winner State Man looks clear best of the rest.

16:40 Hallgarten And Novum Wines Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Registered As The Fred Winter) (Premier Handicap) PUTURHANDSTOGETHER left the firm impression we've yet to see the best of him when second at Fairyhouse and can give Joseph O'Brien a third win in 7 runnings. Amazingly for a race that has been dominated by Ireland it is one of the few this week to elude Willie Mullins but he has a strong contender in Murcia. Hot Fuss, Total Look, Beyond Your Dreams and Stencil also make the shortlist.