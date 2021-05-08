Rich Ricci big three Faugheen, Douvan and Benie Des Dieux all retired

Owner Rich Ricci has announced the retirement of three of of his equine superstars in Faugheen, Douvan and Benie Des Dieux.
Faugheen in particular will go down as one of the most popular National Hunt horses of the modern era, with the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and back-to-back victories in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton featuring on a glittering CV.
It looked as though his racing career could be over in the spring of 2019 after he was found to be suffering from a heart problem when pulling up in the Aintree Hurdle.
But the decision to embark on a career over fences the following season at the age of 11 proved a masterstroke by trainer Willie Mullins, with Faugheen winning his first three chase starts including a memorable Grade One success at last year’s Dublin Racing Festival.
He was beaten just a length into third place when bidding for a third Cheltenham Festival success in a pulsating renewal of the Marsh Novices’ Chase in March of last year – and while connections attempted to get him back, that proved to be his final outing.
Ricci, who owns Faugheen in partnership with his wife Susannah, told The Sun: “Faugheen meant a lot to Susannah, our son George and me. He was also the favourite horse of my nephew Peter and was the impetus of his falling in love with the sport.
“Not always the most elegant at a hurdle or a fence, he was a trier and knew he was a dude.
“My favourite memory was of his Grade One novice chase win at the 2020 Dublin Racing Festival. The noise and the sprinting of the crowd to the parade ring was something I will never forget.
“We have been blessed to have owned some special horses, but Faugheen will always have a special place amongst them.”
In all Faugheen won 17 of his 26 career starts and amassed over £1million in win and place prize-money.
Ricci also confirmed Douvan and Benie Des Dieux have also run their final races.
Douvan won on his first 13 appearances for Mullins, including Cheltenham wins in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle Trophy.
However, he was a beaten odds-on favourite in the 2017 Queen Mother Champion Chase and has run only three times since, most recently winning the 2019 Clonmel Oil Chase.
Benie Des Dieux meanwhile won eight of her 10 starts for the all-conquering team, with her most notable triumphs coming in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil.
She fell at the final flight when seemingly set to successfully defend her Mares’ Hurdle title in 2019, and was just touched off by the brilliant Honeysuckle when bidding to regain her crown last year.
News of Faugheen’s retirement comes as a shock to nobody, but it should not be forgotten just how good he was in his pomp. Here, we select seven of the Willie Mullins-trained star’s greatest successes in the colours of Rich and Susannah Ricci:
Neptune Novices’ Hurdle, Cheltenham 2014
Faugheen brought a tall reputation to his first Festival and did not disappoint, powering clear of the opposition after the third-last flight to justify his short price and capture the first of nine Grade One races over hurdles.
Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham 2015
Given an enterprising ride by Ruby Walsh, Faugheen led all the way to show he was the best hurdler around with a dominating display. His length-and-a-half verdict over Arctic Fire did not do him justice and he stretched that to eight at the Punchestown Festival.
Christmas Hurdle, Kempton 2015
After suffering a shock defeat to fellow Mullins inmate Nichols Canyon in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, Faugheen hit back with a typically brilliant performance, beating The New One by seven length.
Morgiana Hurdle, Punchestown 2017
Faugheen had been off for 665 days when he finally got back to the course – but you would not have guessed as he did just what was expected of him against three rivals at odds of 4-11, coming home 16 lengths clear of Jezki.
Champion Stayers Hurdle, Punchestown 2018
Stepped up to three miles for the first time since winning at the trip in December 2013, Faugheen showed he still retained plenty of ability as he made all the running to lower the colours of his stablemate Penhill, who had taken the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham the previous month.
Naas Oil Beginners Chase, Punchestown
Faugheen began his chasing career at the age of 11 with his share of doubters, and those who believed he perhaps should already have been retired after a famous career over hurdles. He had to overcome a bad early mistake to win by almost eight lengths at Punchestown – and a month later he duly added to his remarkable Grade One catalogue with success on his second start over fences at Limerick on Boxing Day. It was touted as a head-to-head with Gordon Elliott’s Samcro – who was sent off odds-on favourite – but it was not close as Patrick Mullins surged 10 lengths clear at the line.
Flogas Novice Chase, Leopardstown 2020
On to the Dublin Racing Festival, and Faugheen proved peerless under Paul Townend – seeing off stablemates Easy Game and Tornado Flyer by half a length and six lengths, as joint-favourite Battleoverdoyen weakened before falling at the last. A hero’s reception erupted en route to the winner’s enclosure.
