Champagne Stakes preview: Reach For The Moon among 11 entries

Reach For The Moon headlines 11 contenders for the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Owned by the Queen and trained by John and Thady Gosden, Reach For The Moon narrowly failed to give Her Majesty a Royal Ascot victory when beaten just half a length by Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes. The Sea The Stars colt went on to land a Newbury maiden before registering a deeply impressive success in the Group Three Solario Stakes at Sandown last time out.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He faces another stiff test in Saturday’s Group Two heat, though, with the Richard Hannon-trained Lusail seeking a hat-trick at this level after lifting the July Stakes at Newmarket and then adding to his tally in the Gimcrack at York last month. Dubawi Legend disappointed slightly on the Knavesmire when only third in the Acomb at the Ebor meeting, but he could be given another shot at Group race glory by Hugo Palmer in this seven-furlong contest. Native Trail is unbeaten in two for Charlie Appleby – while Eldrickjones has been running with credit, if not successful as yet, in some competitive heats for Roger Fell. Bayside Boy, Great Max, Maritime Wings, Masekela and Zechariah also remain in the mix – with Twilight Jet a supplementary entry for Michael O’Callaghan after finishing third in the Gimcrack.