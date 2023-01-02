Read Timeform's report of the Challow Novices' Hurdle, which was won in effortless fashion by the hugely exciting Hermes Allen.

One of the most significant novice hurdles run in Britain before the Cheltenham Festival, with a stellar roll of honour over the last 20 years or so, Bravemansgame, Champ and Thyme Hill among the recent winners, this running also boasting quantity as well as quality, the removal of the listed novice at Cheltenham on New Year's day removing an obvious alternative option for quite a few of these, fair to describe virtually all the field as promising, though the market centred around one horse, Hermes Allen, from a yard with a record second to none in the race, and he produced a scintillating performance, well up to standard for the Challow, coping well with a truly-run race on testing ground, the circumstances proving too much for most.

HERMES ALLEN again looked something out of the ordinary, coping very well with a further step up in grade, untroubled by the good pace at which the race was run, which augurs well for his prospects in the Baring Bingham, his stated Cheltenham target, entitled to be a short-priced favourite at this stage; led, jumped fluently, travelled strongly, joined second, headed circuit out, quickened to lead again 3 out, in command after, kept on well, eased late on, impressive; will continue to take all the beating. YOU WEAR IT WELL ran well upped in grade, even if there was an element of picking up the pieces, enough in her effort to think she'll be well up to winning at pattern/listed level against her own sex; held up, travelled well, headway entering straight, chased leader 2 out, kept on well, no match for winner; will go on improving. IDALKO BIHOUE, up in grade, built on debut promise, looking a useful prospect; prominent, ridden straight, left behind 3 out, plugged on; he's a scopey, athletic sort and open to further improvement. PASSING WELL, up in grade, wasn't in the same form as last time, seeming to find the demands of the race too much; waited with, pushed along after seventh, left behind home turn.

MARBLE SANDS, the most experienced of these over hurdles, was below form, up in grade, paying late on for the effort of giving chase to the winner; prominent, shaken up straight, not quicken, weakened after 2 out. KILBEG KING was well held, seemingly just found out in better company; waited with, shaken up entering straight, left behind soon after. VICKI VALE had galloped her rivals into the ground in a mares maiden at Hereford, but repeating the trick in a Grade 1 novice proved a very different proposition; prominent, went with zest, upsides second, led circuit out, kicked on after seventh, headed 3 out, weakened soon after, pulled up before last; she may yet do better with her sights lowered. CRAMBO had won well on hurdling debut, but seemed to find this too competitive, quickly upped in class; in rear, pushed along after seventh, left behind soon after, pulled up straight.

JOYEUX MACHIN, upped in trip, looked worth a try at this level, but ran poorly up in grade, beaten a long way out; held up, labouring sixth, pulled up straight; should stay 2½m. KANSAS CITY STAR had plenty to find at this level and wasn't up to the task, hard to judge his stamina for the longer trip as a result; prominent, pushed along before 3 out, weakened, pulled up 2 out; should stay beyond 2m. MOKA DE VASSY, upped in trip, continues to be highly tried and offered little after 10 months off; held up, not fluent fifth, pushed along after, lost touch seventh, pulled up straight. THOMAS MOR had won a couple of uncompetitive novices and found the step up in class too much at this stage of his career; held up, labouring sixth, pulled up straight.