Challow Novices' Hurdle preview: Paul Nicholls on No Drama This End

The master of Ditcheat has landed the Newbury Grade 1 a record six times in the past, including with the likes of Denman, Bravemansgame and Stage Star, and he very high hopes for the grey son of Walk In The Park, who was ninth in the Champion Bumper in March and made it two from two over obstacles when winning Sandown's Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle earlier this month.

The five-year-old faces eight rivals at Newbury and Nicholls is confident the odds-on favourite will bring his A-game once more.

The trainer said in his Betfair blog: "I've won the Challow six times with the likes of Denman, Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen, they were great horses and won a lot of races. Gold Cup winners and King George winners come out of this race so it's a contest well worth winning.

"No Drama This End is unbeaten this season but I'm always a bit nervous about running them quickly, but having said that all we get these days is criticism for not running them enough, and when you do run them quickly you get criticised for that, so it's a no-win situation!

"But if you look back at the records of some of the horses we had in the past when we were flying along, those horses used to run regularly. And it's not as if No Drama This End has had too hard of a race in his two wins and he seems in great shape.

"If I had a reason not to run him he wouldn't run but we've checked his bloods which is something we don't normally do, we've done everything and he appears to be in great shape. He's had three weeks since his last run and if he goes to Cheltenham after this he's going to have a long break between now and then, so as long as the race doesn't come too soon then we're very happy with him.

"It's a good contest, he doesn't get a penalty for winning a Grade 2 and he deserves to take his chance. After the race we'll make a plan for him for the spring.

"In terms of form he compares well with my previous winners of this race as he's had two runs and won two Grade 2s, not many of those other achieved that, but they were all good horses, all nice staying chasers (in the making) and he's right up there with them. I'm sure if he reproduces his last two runs he'll be hard to beat, he's a very smart horse."