Challow Novices' Hurdle preview: Paul Nicholls on No Drama This End

Paul Nicholls can't wait to see No Drama This End back in action as the trainer seeks to win another Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle on Monday.
The master of Ditcheat has landed the Newbury Grade 1 a record six times in the past, including with the likes of Denman, Bravemansgame and Stage Star, and he very high hopes for the grey son of Walk In The Park, who was ninth in the Champion Bumper in March and made it two from two over obstacles when winning Sandown's Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle earlier this month.
The five-year-old faces eight rivals at Newbury and Nicholls is confident the odds-on favourite will bring his A-game once more.
The trainer said in his Betfair blog: "I've won the Challow six times with the likes of Denman, Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen, they were great horses and won a lot of races. Gold Cup winners and King George winners come out of this race so it's a contest well worth winning.
"No Drama This End is unbeaten this season but I'm always a bit nervous about running them quickly, but having said that all we get these days is criticism for not running them enough, and when you do run them quickly you get criticised for that, so it's a no-win situation!
"But if you look back at the records of some of the horses we had in the past when we were flying along, those horses used to run regularly. And it's not as if No Drama This End has had too hard of a race in his two wins and he seems in great shape.
"If I had a reason not to run him he wouldn't run but we've checked his bloods which is something we don't normally do, we've done everything and he appears to be in great shape. He's had three weeks since his last run and if he goes to Cheltenham after this he's going to have a long break between now and then, so as long as the race doesn't come too soon then we're very happy with him.
"It's a good contest, he doesn't get a penalty for winning a Grade 2 and he deserves to take his chance. After the race we'll make a plan for him for the spring.
"In terms of form he compares well with my previous winners of this race as he's had two runs and won two Grade 2s, not many of those other achieved that, but they were all good horses, all nice staying chasers (in the making) and he's right up there with them. I'm sure if he reproduces his last two runs he'll be hard to beat, he's a very smart horse."
Paul Nicholls on his other runners at Newbury on Monday…
12:05 - Miss Altea Blue
"She goes here off a mark of 120 and I'm sure that's workable. She's a nice filly, it's a good race, she'll get two and a half miles which might just help around Newbury. Good to soft ground is perfect, I wouldn't want it too soft. It's a competitive little race but she's in good form."
12:40 - Minella Yoga
"He' a lovely big chasing three-year-old, when you look at him you wouldn't even think he's a three-year-old. He won very well at Fairyhouse and we thought about running him at Kempton on Saturday but it was good ground at it might have just been too tight a track for him having won at Fairyhouse.
"It's a task taking on the older horses but he's getting 15lb off them and he doesn't get a penalty because he won a Juvenile Introductory Hurdle at Fairyhouse, so he escapes a penalty. In fact he's getting 20lb off Act Of Innocence who I know myself is a smart horse, but 20lb is a lot to get and we have to start him off somewhere.
"It's a big galloping track and I'm really looking forward to seeing him run."
13:15 - Mon Champion
"I think he'll go well off a mark of 113. He probably wants a little bit further and he wouldn't mind really soft ground but at the moment we don't have that, but he should be competitive off this mark."
13:50 - Brave Kingdom
"He's a hard horse to train, he's hard to get ready at home first time up, he's had lots of problems as his recent record shows so he needed the run the last day in which I thought he ran okay as the idea was to get a run into him ahead of this race.
"He's a lot sharper now, three and a quarter miles will suit him better, he just doesn't want the ground to dry out any more. But I'll think he'll leave his previous run behind him, he just needed that run.
"But as I said, he's a very hard horse to get right, you wouldn't be taking him to any racecourse gallops, you just can't. But I have a feeling he'll improve tonnes for that run the other day and I think he'll run okay, he's a nice each-way price."
14:22 - Meatloaf
"Two miles was too sharp the last day he's been crying out for two and a half. He ran well at Newbury on his debut but this will be his last run before going chasing. I just thought Freddie Keightly taking 7lb off it means he's running off a really nice low mark and I wouldn't be surprised if he was in th first four."
15:35 - Captain Bellamy
"Two miles on fast ground was too sharp for him the last day, this is probably the first time he's got a more realistic trip. He won over two and half in the spring over hurdles but lost the race in the stewards room.
"He ran well here on his chase debut, he jumped nicely but as we know two miles was too sharp. He would probably like soft ground to be at his very best but he's got a chance in a very competitive race, it looks hot."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.