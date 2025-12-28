Challow Hurdle preview: Klimt Madrik takes his chance at Newbury

The Beare Green handler will bid for a breakthrough Grade One triumph in the extended two and a half mile test with the five-year-old, who opened his account over course and distance last month.

But although Lawes is looking forward to letting the Choeur Du Nord test his ability at the top table he insists he will assess conditions at the Berkshire track before making a final decision on his participation in the £100,000 contest.

Lawes said: “I very much hope we will go for the Challow as long as the ground doesn’t dry out too much. I will walk the course and see what I think of it when we get there.

“He deserves a crack at a good race and when we went through the options it was the most obvious one to go for. Hopefully the ground has got enough ease in it as he is a big horse.

“He seems to have come forward again for that race at Newbury. He is a lovely horse that has a huge amount of ability, but he is still green and raw.

“I wouldn’t ask him the wrong question if I felt that the ground was too quick for him. I’m optimistic that the ground will be plenty soft enough for him to run.

“He is big and raw, but he loves what he does and he is straightforward in that respect and he will be ready for a test like this.”