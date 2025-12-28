Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Kalkbrenner leads Klimt Madrik over the last
Klimt Madrik (centre)

Challow Hurdle preview: Klimt Madrik takes his chance at Newbury

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sun December 28, 2025 · 2h ago

Toby Lawes is keen to give Klimt Madrik the chance to shine in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury, but admits he will only do so if conditions are suitable.

The Beare Green handler will bid for a breakthrough Grade One triumph in the extended two and a half mile test with the five-year-old, who opened his account over course and distance last month.

But although Lawes is looking forward to letting the Choeur Du Nord test his ability at the top table he insists he will assess conditions at the Berkshire track before making a final decision on his participation in the £100,000 contest.

Lawes said: “I very much hope we will go for the Challow as long as the ground doesn’t dry out too much. I will walk the course and see what I think of it when we get there.

“He deserves a crack at a good race and when we went through the options it was the most obvious one to go for. Hopefully the ground has got enough ease in it as he is a big horse.

“He seems to have come forward again for that race at Newbury. He is a lovely horse that has a huge amount of ability, but he is still green and raw.

“I wouldn’t ask him the wrong question if I felt that the ground was too quick for him. I’m optimistic that the ground will be plenty soft enough for him to run.

“He is big and raw, but he loves what he does and he is straightforward in that respect and he will be ready for a test like this.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING