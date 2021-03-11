Chacun Pour Soi heads 11 Champion Chase hopefuls at 2021 Cheltenham Festival

Mullins has also left in recent Grade Two winner Cilaos Emery.

Having won each of his three starts since – most recently dominating his rivals in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month – the nine-year-old is all the rage to set the record straight 12 months on.

Chacun Pour Soi was well-fancied to provide Willie Mullins with an elusive first victory in the feature event on day two of the Cheltenham Festival last season, only to be withdrawn on the morning of the race after suffering a setback.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Altior, winner of the Champion Chase in 2018 and 2019, also missed out last season due to injury.

However, at the age of 11, he will return to the Cotswolds with something to prove after a lethargic display on his only previous start this season in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

Henderson has raised the possibility of Altior being fitted with cheekpieces for the first time to aid his bid to become only the second horse to win three Champion Chases, after Badsworth Boy in the 1980s.

Dan Skelton has been making positive noises about Nube Negra, who inflicted that shock defeat on Altior at Kempton.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Politologue is on course to defend his crown – and is likely to be joined by stablemate Greaneteen.

Henry de Bromhead is set to saddle last year’s Arkle heroine Put The Kettle On, as well as Notebook.

Champion Hurdle, Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Kim Bailey would dearly love to add a Champion Chase victory his CV – and has high hopes for First Flow following his brilliant display in the Clarence House at Ascot.

Alan King’s Sceau Royal and Rouge Vif from Harry Whittington’s yard are the other hopefuls.