Punchestown Festival day one reports | Chacun all class at Punchestown

A review of day one of the Punchestown Festival as Willie Mullins' Chacun Pour Soi put in a brilliant performance to win the William Hill Champion Chase.

Chacun too quick for Allaho CHACUN POUR SOI put in an explosive performance to win the Grade One William Hill Champion Chase at the Punchestown Festival. Set a seemingly difficult task against stablemate and brilliant Ryanair winner Allaho, the nine-year-old simply had too much speed for the Cheveley Park horse as he jumped and galloped his rivals into submission. Sent off the 6/5 market leader, favourite backers didn't have a moment's worry as Paul Townend steered the Rich Ricci-owned horse to a dominant five and a half length success. Allaho wasn't allowed to dominate as he did at Cheltenham and Rachael Blackmore had to settle for second this time, her horse staying on to beat Nube Negra comfortably for second. Trainer Willie Mullins said: “I think they were just on song today, both himself (Chacun Pour Soi) and Paul. “They gave an exhibition of jumping and racing. He just had horses out of their comfort zone from very early on. “Cheltenham was disappointing – I felt it wasn’t the Chacun Pour Soi that we know. “I don’t know why he did what he did at Cheltenham, and maybe we just weren’t positive enough on him. “Anyhow, he was disappointing, but it’s good to see that he’s back to himself.” Townend, who returned to the saddle earlier in the day following a spell on the sidelines with injury, was hugely impressed. He told Racing TV: “That was a proper performance – that was the real Chacun. “We were all disappointed in Cheltenham. The horse didn’t fire there, but there was no hiding place today – and he jumped for fun. “His jumping kept me in my comfort zone at all stages – he was electric. That just allowed me to fill him up as we went along, and he was a joy to ride and gave me a serious thrill. “They’re animals and not machines. He didn’t fire at Cheltenham, but he fired today.” Sky Bet went 6/1 about Chacun Pour Soi for next year's Champion Chase and spokesman Michael Shinners said: "That was a tremendous performance from Chacun Pour Soi. "The way he quickened clear of his rivals after the second last was scintillating. Whether he's able to transfer that form to Cheltenham is open to question but you couldn't help but be impressed today." 17:25 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay 1st 3 Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 6/5f

2nd 1 Allaho (FR) 6/4 Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: P Townend

🏇🏆 CHACUN POUR SOI bolts up at @punchestownrace to claim a fifth Grade 1 in the William Hill Champion Chase!



🤠 A 1-2 in the race for @WillieMullinsNH, who claims a treble on the card already!pic.twitter.com/samONzPx7c — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 27, 2021

Colreevy caps racing career with Punchestown glory

Danny Mullins celebrates on Colreevy

COLREEVY ended her racing career in a blaze of glory after upsetting big guns Monkfish and Envoi Allen with a superb front-running victory in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown. A clash between the Willie Mullins-trained Monkfish and Henry de Bromhead’s Envoi Allen was billed as one of the races of the season, with Monkfish protecting an unbeaten record over fences and Envoi Allen bidding to bounce back from his early fall at Cheltenham. However, Monkfish’s stablemate Colreevy – winner of the inaugural Mares’ Chase in the Cotswolds last month – had other ideas under a well-judged ride from the trainer’s nephew, Danny Mullins. The 7/1 shot raced enthusiastically and jumped with exuberance on the front end, with eventual runner-up Monkfish sat second under Paul Townend and Envoi Allen third in the hands of Rachael Blackmore. However, Envoi Allen appeared to be in trouble some way from home before eventually being pulled up approaching the second-last fence, by which time Monkfish was also struggling to peg back the leader. Colreevy was a little untidy at the final obstacle, but soon regathered her momentum and passed the post eight lengths clear. The winner, who was recently covered by leading sire Walk In The Park, is now set for a well-earned retirement at the age of eight. Willie Mullins said: “On ratings she was the best-rated (with the mares’ allowance). Obviously Envoi Allen is not right, and Monkfish probably didn’t run his true race, but she did and probably ran an even better race than she did in Cheltenham. “It’s a nice send-off for Colreevy. It’s fabulous for the Flynns (owners) and for Danny as well.” While Townend steered Colreevy to Cheltenham success, Danny Mullins did land a Grade One with her at Limerick earlier in the campaign. He said: “She’s been a good mare to me this season. I’m delighted to repay the Flynns’ faith in me. “It was a good performance. She was a little bit sticky early on, but once she warmed into it she proved that she’s a top-class mare. “When I got away from a third-last and was able to turn to the second-last with a little bit of petrol, I thought I’d be hard to beat – but having said that, Monkfish and Envoi Allen were on my tail, so it was always going to be tough. “She took a chance at the last, but she’s a lot of power underneath her and kept galloping strongly away from it.” 18:30 Punchestown Full Result and free video replay 1st 4 Colreevy (IRE) 7/1 Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: D E Mullins

Echoes is Champion material

Echoes In Rain after winning at Punchestown

ECHOES IN RAIN pulled away for a convincing success in the Grade One eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle on day one of the Punchestown Festival. Willie Mullins' mare was very strong in the market beforehand and was sent off the 8/13 favourite to get the better of four rivals including stablemate Blue Lord. It was Blue Lord that led them into the straight in front, but Echoes In Rain was travelling well within herself under Patrick Mullins and she took the lead with a good leap at the last. The five-year-old was kept up to her work to win by three and a quarter lengths at the line from Colonel Mustard, who overtook Blue Lord after the last for second. Mullins said: “It’s a great start to the week for Patrick and for Echoes In Rain’s connections. “She is a filly that’s improving as she learns about racing. She just made one mistake, and Patrick blamed himself because he didn’t want her to jump it as well as she was setting herself up to jump it because she was going to land there too soon, so he let her fiddle it. “She’s a filly who has now won at the top level, and hopefully that’s where she’ll stay for the next couple of years. “She could run on the Flat, but it’s taken us two years to settle her down, so I doubt I’m going to do that. “I’d say we’ll probably stick to this jumping game. She’s learning how to pace herself jumping now, and you’d have to be happy with that.” Asked whether he felt Echoes In Rain could develop into a Champion Hurdle contender, he added: “She’s improving every day and with every run and looks like she’s setting herself up to get a chance at it.” Several bookies cut Echoes In Rain for next year's Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, but she looks a two-miler at present and Sky Bet trimmed her to 12/1 for the Champion Hurdle. Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "That was a very polished performance from Echoes In Rain. She is clearly very talented and will be very much a mare to follow throughout next season." 16:15 Punchestown | Full Result and free video replay 1st 5 Echoes In Rain (FR) 8/13f

2nd 2 Colonel Mustard (FR) 40/1 Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: Mr P W Mullins

🏇 Talented Mare - Strong in the market, ECHOES IN RAIN does the job nicely to win the (Grade 1) Champion Novice Hurdle at @punchestownrace.



🤠 @WillieMullinsNH is up and running at the 2021 #PunchestownFestival!pic.twitter.com/EoYH6DjGw9 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 27, 2021

Five-timer for Mullins

