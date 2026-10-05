Cesarewitch tips: David Ord previews the Newmarket feature

David Ord with three horses on his shortlist for Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.
MOUNTAIN ROAD (14/1 General)
He’s in the form of his life right now for Jim Goldie and Mountain Road looks worth having on your side at the weekend.
He’s returned from 582-days on the sidelines this season and, after getting back into the swing of things, won at Thirsk in May from a mark of 83. He then went to Ascot for the Shergar Cup Stayers Handicap and finished third behind Dancing In Paris, doing all his best work at the finish.
York was the next stop where he bumped into the upwardly-mobile Small Fry and while going down by a length, pulled nicely clear of the remainder. He had plenty to do three furlongs out that day but stayed on strongly out wide after the winner had flown.
He looks well worth a crack at this trip, with every indication he’ll relish it. Four pounds higher on Saturday, he has to be on the shortlist.
DAWN RISING 16/1 (General)
There’s an element of guesswork involved here given his uninspiring form figures but with Ryan Moore booked it would be no surprise to see Dawn Rising spark back into life on Saturday.
He’s run in the race twice before, finishing sixth in 2024 and then second to Beylerbeyi last season. He’s ten pounds better off for a length-and-a-quarter beating with that rival who tops the betting this time around. He’s on exactly the same mark as last season and twice caught the eye at the Curragh in June.
The last two runs at Galway and Leopardstown were more underwhelming but over inadequate trips. Saturday is the first time he’s raced beyond a mile-and-six since last year’s race. Joseph O’Brien is enjoying a fabulous season and he looks to have been working back from Saturday with this nine-year-old.
HIGH FIBRE (40/1 General)
One at a bigger price and another in a rich vein of form, High Fibre is a useful dual-purpose performer and it’s still early days for him with James Owen.
And it’s been a bright start, the seven-year-old winning the Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen in July. Before that he’d shaped well on the Flat when third in an apprentice handicap at York and has had two starts on the level since his jumping success.
He was in command from the two furlong marker when beating Percy Shelley by a length-and-a-quarter on the July Course and confirmed form with his stablemate when chasing home Moon Chime at York last time. That was from his revised mark and he bumped into a rival who was very well treated on his hurdles form.
He has good Rowley Mile form from earlier in his career, sneaks into the race at the bottom of the weights and Silvestre De Sousa has been booked to ride. He’s just the sort to run well in a Cesarewitch.
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