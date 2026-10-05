Cesarewitch latest betting: Billy Loughnane rides favourite Beylerbeyi

Billy Loughnane is booked to ride favourite and last year’s winner Beylerbeyi in Saturday’s Club Godolphin Cesarewitch at Newmarket.
Fifth in the Sky Bet Ebor at York, Ian Williams’ charge was second to subsequent Prix du Cadran winner Caballo De Mar in the Doncaster Cup last time out.
Second favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet is Kirchner, who has enjoyed a good season for James Owen and was sixth in the Sky Bet Stayers’ Handicap at York in August.
Brian Ellison’s Sea Lantern is 10/1 and he’s only had four career starts, winning at Pontefract last time. He's the least exposed horse in the field.
Ryan Moore is down to ride Dawn Rising for Joseph O’Brien, one of three entries in the race for the trainer; top weight A Piece Of Heaven and Comfort Zone are the other two.
James Doyle is booked for the Emmet Mullins-trained Cock And Bull, with Dream On Baby another possible runner for the trainer.
Willie Mullins has reduced his potential team down to one with Highwind his only remaining entry.
Latest Club Godolphin Cesarewitch betting
Paddy Power & Sky Bet odds: 9/2 Beylerbeyi, 7 Kirchner, 10 Sea Lantern, 12 Manxman, Mountain Road, Veledictory, 16 Cock And Bull, Dawn Rising, Reverend Hubert, Sea Of Kings, 18 Tactician, 20 Believitanducan, Berkshire Sundance, Highwind, Naval Tribute, 25 Dream On Baby, Maxident, Premiere Ligne, St Mawes, Winday, 33 bar.
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