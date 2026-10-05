Cesarewitch latest betting: Billy Loughnane rides favourite Beylerbeyi

Billy Loughnane is booked to ride favourite and last year’s winner Beylerbeyi in Saturday’s Club Godolphin Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Fifth in the Sky Bet Ebor at York, Ian Williams’ charge was second to subsequent Prix du Cadran winner Caballo De Mar in the Doncaster Cup last time out. Second favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet is Kirchner, who has enjoyed a good season for James Owen and was sixth in the Sky Bet Stayers’ Handicap at York in August. Brian Ellison’s Sea Lantern is 10/1 and he’s only had four career starts, winning at Pontefract last time. He's the least exposed horse in the field.