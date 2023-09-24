Cesarewitch antepost tips: Long-range preview and best bets for Newmarket on October 14

I got Five on it...

Lambourn-based trainer Roger Teal is already eyeing up a possible shot at Classic glory with the exciting Dancing Gemini next spring, but before that looks to have a realistic chance of landing another significant Newmarket prize in the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap.

If the thought of taking on the best of what Aidan O’Brien, Charlie Appleby and the Gosdens have to throw at the 2000 Guineas in May is somewhat daunting, things aren’t exactly looking a whole lot easier ahead of next month’s valuable two and a quarter-mile HQ contest, Willie Mullins having had no fewer than 15 horses initially entered up.

However, in BLAZEON FIVE Teal has a progressive mare who seems likely to sneak in near the foot of the weights based on recent editions of this prestigious handicap (max field size is 34).

Blazeon Five has had a fantastic season already, winning three times on the all-weather through last winter and making a smooth transition back to the turf with an Ascot victory from a mark of 83 back in May. Runner-up that day was Syd Hosie’s Temporize, who went on to frank the form in no uncertain terms when justifying favouritism in the highly-competitive Coral Goodwood Handicap.

And despite another victory of her own at Ascot in July, plus a near-miss at Southwell earlier this month, Blazeon Five is still rated in the 80s (2lb well-in for this race running off 87) and is clearly a horse who stays one step ahead of the handicapper through never winning by far.

Her dam, Precision Five, wasn’t too dissimilar having improved from a basement mark of 46 to end up being rated 85, and I’m convinced there’s another chunk of improvement still to come from the five-year-old.

The Southwell second – in another strong heat it must be said – looked a shade unfortunate (replay below) as Blazeon Five was towards the fore throughout and was only overhauled late by the dropped-out (and well-handicapped) Sir Chauvelin, who came from dead last under a typically well-judged Paul Mulrennan ride.

Blazeon Five was fighting back again at the line and she looks well worth another chance effectively running off the same mark at Newmarket.