Paul Nicholls turned 60 last Sunday and the celebrations continued at Sandown on Saturday where he was crowned Champion Jump Trainer for the 13th time.
Reflecting on his milestone birthday, the Ditcheat trainer said during a virtual press conference hosted by Great British Racing that he has no intention of retiring any time soon.
He explained: “We had a big party on Sunday which went on most of the day, so that was a good day. Then it was straight back to work. I love what I am doing and couldn’t do anything different. As long as I stay fit and healthy, I’ll just keep going and have no intention of cutting back or retiring. I love the job and we’ll just keep going as we are.”
Although he has secured yet another trainers’ title, Nicholls was keen to point out this season has been fair from straightforward.
He said: “Being champion trainer and winning big races go hand in hand. It’s been a bit tougher this year but then every year is tough. We usually give the horses their flu jab in January and give them a bit of a break. They then come back at the end of the month and are usually in good form but for whatever reason this year we weren’t in good form. It has come good now and we’ve had five winners in the last week and they are running really well.
“Since Christmas I’ve never really been happy that we’ve been in the form we should be – it has just come right now. What was going on, I’ve no idea. It was just one of those things. We had some good winners at Aintree and came out in front which made things a lot easier.”
Nicholls remains as driven as ever and the lure of even more success keeps him going.
He continued: “A few years ago we were neck and neck with Willie (Mullins) going into the last day and it was a big fight. It’s a bit more relaxed this time and we can enjoy the day.
“If you win the championship, like a football team winning the Premier League, you want to win it again – that goes without saying. It’s great for everyone at Team Ditcheat. You are always looking and bringing young horses along – you never stop. We’ve won more prize money but had less winners this year – you just have to try and get the best out of each horse at whatever level they are at.
“Horses like Kauto Star, Denman and Master Minded were horses of a lifetime but we’ve had some amazing horses since like Clan Des Obeaux and Frodon. They have been to Ireland and won out there – we love going to Ireland when we have the right horses and Clan will go to Punchestown again this year. He is our only runner there this year. He is very well and comes good at this time of year.”
Next season will be all change at Ditcheat with the departure of Nicholls’ nephew and longstanding assistant Harry Derham, who is setting up his own training operation.
However, Nicholls is confident that the new team he has prepared will mean it will be business as usual for the 2022-23 season.
He said: “Charlie Davies is talking over from Harry and Conor Houlihan is taking Charlie’s job. Charlie has been pupil assistant for five years and know the ropes. He is a very capable lad and great with owners and people. It should be a seamless move. Natalie Parker, who has been here for years, is one of our assistants and she is going to step up.
“I thought Harry might be here for a lifetime and might take over from me, so I was quite surprised when he said he is leaving but Charlie was in place to move up even if it’s sooner than he probably thought. It just carries on and as long as they follow Clifford (Baker, Head Lad) they will be OK. I’ve been here before with Dan (Skelton) and Harry Fry leaving when they were assistants. You always have people in place to take over in your mind.
“Obviously Harry (Derham) has played a big part in the team since his riding days. He has done a great job and is now going to set up to train on his own in 18 months or so. Life will be different for him but we’ll just carry on as normal and hopefully it will be a smooth transition.”