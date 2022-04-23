Paul Nicholls turned 60 last Sunday and the celebrations continued at Sandown on Saturday where he was crowned Champion Jump Trainer for the 13th time.

Reflecting on his milestone birthday, the Ditcheat trainer said during a virtual press conference hosted by Great British Racing that he has no intention of retiring any time soon. He explained: “We had a big party on Sunday which went on most of the day, so that was a good day. Then it was straight back to work. I love what I am doing and couldn’t do anything different. As long as I stay fit and healthy, I’ll just keep going and have no intention of cutting back or retiring. I love the job and we’ll just keep going as we are.” Although he has secured yet another trainers’ title, Nicholls was keen to point out this season has been fair from straightforward.

He said: “Being champion trainer and winning big races go hand in hand. It’s been a bit tougher this year but then every year is tough. We usually give the horses their flu jab in January and give them a bit of a break. They then come back at the end of the month and are usually in good form but for whatever reason this year we weren’t in good form. It has come good now and we’ve had five winners in the last week and they are running really well. “Since Christmas I’ve never really been happy that we’ve been in the form we should be – it has just come right now. What was going on, I’ve no idea. It was just one of those things. We had some good winners at Aintree and came out in front which made things a lot easier.” Still driven for more success Nicholls remains as driven as ever and the lure of even more success keeps him going. He continued: “A few years ago we were neck and neck with Willie (Mullins) going into the last day and it was a big fight. It’s a bit more relaxed this time and we can enjoy the day. “If you win the championship, like a football team winning the Premier League, you want to win it again – that goes without saying. It’s great for everyone at Team Ditcheat. You are always looking and bringing young horses along – you never stop. We’ve won more prize money but had less winners this year – you just have to try and get the best out of each horse at whatever level they are at. “Horses like Kauto Star, Denman and Master Minded were horses of a lifetime but we’ve had some amazing horses since like Clan Des Obeaux and Frodon. They have been to Ireland and won out there – we love going to Ireland when we have the right horses and Clan will go to Punchestown again this year. He is our only runner there this year. He is very well and comes good at this time of year.”