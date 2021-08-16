Cazoo St Leger preview: High Definiton supplemented

Aidan O'Brien's charge was winter favourite for the Derby at Epsom but missed the race before disappointing in the Irish version at the Curragh and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York. He's one of six in the final Classic for the Ballydoyle team alongside Carlisle Bay, Interpretation, King Of The Castle, Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean.

As expected warm favourite Hurricane Lane stands his ground, the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris winner Godolphin's sole representative.

According to the market Ottoman Empire (Johnny Murtagh) and Derby third Mojo Star (Richard Hannon) are his chief rivals. The field is completed by Fernando Vichi, Scope, Youth Spirit and Save A Forest.