Frankie Dettori's face says it all after Snowfall's Cazoo Oaks win

Cazoo St Leger preview: Frankie Dettori rides for Aidan O'Brien

By David Ord
13:59 · MON September 06, 2021

Frankie Dettori is waiting to find out from Aidan O’Brien which of his Cazoo St Leger entries he’ll ride at Doncaster.

The jockey, who has won the final Classic of the season six times, will be aboard one of a sextet that includes the supplemented High Definition plus Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean.

“I’ll leave the decision to Aidan,” Dettori said. “When you ride for him second or third string can win a big race. I’m always very excited to ride for him and I’ve been very lucky for him this year. It’s a race that you need the horses that get the distance. His horses are bred for that and whatever he puts me on will be interesting.”

Hurricane Lane is a red-hot favourite for the final Classic of the season for Dettori’s former employers Godolphin. However despite having great respect for the son of Frankel, he warns he faces a very different challenge on Saturday.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“He has the best form but we are going into uncharted waters here. One mile six and 110 yards is longer than you think and he has to prove his stamina,” he said.

“There’s nowhere to hide in the Leger and when you get to the two furlong marker you need the lungs to take you to the line. That’s what makes the race so difficult to win. Even Shergar got beat in the Leger – that shows you just how difficult it is.”

