Cazoo St Leger preview & tips: Who will win Saturday's big race?

Cazoo St Leger best bet

This race revolves around Hurricane Lane who sets the clear form standard and stamina is not expected to be an issue given his dam won over two miles.

However, Aidan O’Brien runs four against him and tactically the Ballydoyle horses could be key, with INTERPRETATION taken to land an all-the-way success under Hollie Doyle.

The son of Galileo has been quietly backed over the last few days but still represents each-way value as he looks the best of the rest away from the favourite.

Three from three this season, he’s still improving and has proven his stamina, while he could get the run of this as we explore below via the Timeform pace map data.