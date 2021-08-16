Cazoo St Leger preview & tips: Who will win Saturday's big race?

The Cazoo St Leger is Saturday's highlight at Doncaster and we use Timeform pace map data to try and unearth who will win the Classic.
This race revolves around Hurricane Lane who sets the clear form standard and stamina is not expected to be an issue given his dam won over two miles.
However, Aidan O’Brien runs four against him and tactically the Ballydoyle horses could be key, with INTERPRETATION taken to land an all-the-way success under Hollie Doyle.
The son of Galileo has been quietly backed over the last few days but still represents each-way value as he looks the best of the rest away from the favourite.
Three from three this season, he’s still improving and has proven his stamina, while he could get the run of this as we explore below via the Timeform pace map data.
As you can see, the forecast pace is expected to be strong with Ottoman Emperor and The Mediterranean expected to push likely front-runner Interpretation in the early stages.
However, Interpretation forced a strong gallop in the Listed Vinnie Roe Stakes at Leopardstown last time out and came out on top, so that’s good experience with Saturday’s likely test in mind.
He’ll have to improve from that form to win the Leger, but he’s a lightly-raced horse with just four starts under his belt and he shouldn’t be underestimated from the front.
Hurricane Lane might well have too much class, but Interpretation looks the one to take him on with each-way.