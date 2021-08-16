Cazoo St Leger preview & tips: Who will win Saturday’s big race?

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Cazoo St Leger and has two fancies for the race, one in the market without Hurricane Lane.

Cazoo St Leger Saturday September 11, 2021

When & Where : 3.35 Doncaster

: 3.35 Doncaster TV : ITV1 & Sky Sports Racing

ITV1 & Sky Sports Racing

Carlisle Bay Well-bred son of Galileo but last of six in the Lingfield Derby Trial when last seen in May and surely a pacemaking role beckons here. Fernando Vichi Beat The Mediterranean in Listed race at Leopardstown in June and back on track when chasing home Interpretation upped to a mile and six in similar race back there last time. He gets the trip which is a plus but the balance of his form leaves him with plenty to find.

High Definition One-time Derby favourite but after encouraging return in the Dante, the wheels have come off in the Irish Derby and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur since. Connections clearly haven’t lost the faith had stumped up £50,000 to supplement him for this on Monday but he has plenty of questions to answer right now. Wouldn't be a surprise to see headgear applied at Doncaster but they’d need to have a dramatic effect on recent evidence to justify his prominent place in the market. Hurricane Lane Went to Epsom as the leading Godolphin home for the Cazoo Derby but had to settle for third behind stablemate Adayar and Mojo Star. He improved to win the Irish Derby at the Curragh and again further the Grand Prix de Paris last time. He’s been pointed at this ever since and clearly sets the form standard. By Frankel out of a dam who won at two miles, he’s bred to get this trip and will be hard to beat if in the same form after a break. Interpretation A lightly-raced Galileo colt who has quietly gone about completing hat-trick at the Curragh and Leopardstown (twice) this season. His latest success came in a Listed contest over this trip when beating Fernando Vichi. He looked a very promising young stayer there, travelling best and finding plenty when challenged. He hasn’t finished improving yet and looks one of the more interesting Ballydoyle contenders.

King Of The Castle Off the bridle a long way out when sixth in the Sky Bet Melrose at York but stuck to his task well despite carrying his head awkwardly. That was the liveliest surface he had encountered before and he might be better with more cut. He looks out of his depth here, especially with a warm and dry week forecast. Mojo Star Belied odds of 50/1 to chase home Adayar in the Cazoo Derby (Hurricane Lane third) but only fifth behind that rival at the Curragh three weeks later. He didn’t enjoy much luck in running there though, hampered three out and again inside the final quarter-of-a-mile. He took advantage of a penalty kick in a Newbury maiden as a confidence-booster ahead of this and looks one of the more obvious threats to the favourite – especially as stepping up to a mile-and-six on a galloping track should suit him down to the ground. Ottoman Emperor Cost only 7,5000 euro and won his last four, culminating with a taking win in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. It’s hard to believe his improvement has finished, has a very willing attitude and he should stay the trip so clearly he has to be considered even though he goes in deeper here. Scope Was having his first start since the Lingfield Derby Trial when showing improved form to finish fifth in the Voltigeur at York, racing handily which proved to be an advantage. Needs to take another big step forward here. Sir Lucan Caught the eye when second to Ottoman Emperor at Goodwood, finishing strongly having travelled on the bridle for longer than most. However he seemed short on excuses when fourth in the Voltigeur next time. Wearing first-time cheekpieces he came with a run two out but never threatened to get to the principals. He looks sure to be suited by going up to a mile and six but it needs to bring him forward a fair way now.

The Mediterranean Fourth behind Hurricane Lane in the Grand Prix de Paris, he improved again when chasing home Yibir in the Voltigeur. He was given an enterprising ride by Wayne Lordan and kept on strongly after being headed by the winner inside the final furlong. It was a run that suggested the Leger trip will suit and it will be interesting where he fits into the Ballydoyle raiding party when the jockeys and coloured caps are handed out on Thursday morning. Youth Spirit Won the Chester Vase and while below-form when eighth in the Derby, subsequent runs at Goodwood and York seemingly confirmed his level of ability. On both occasions he ran to a Timeform rating of 113 – the same as at the Roodee - and that won’t be good enough to win a Leger. Save a Forest She’s progressed well since winning a Windsor handicap off 79 in April, finishing a distant fourth behind Snowfall in the Cazoo Oaks and winning a Listed race at Newmarket last time. A half-length defeat of Sayyida leaves her with plenty to find again here though.