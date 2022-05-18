Laura Joy takes a look at the pedigrees of the four horses who top the Cazoo Oaks market and assesses their chances of landing the Classic.

Just about the only time Emily Upjohn (Sea The Stars x Hidden Brief by Barathea) has fluffed her lines was at Tattersalls where she sold as a yearling. We can only hope for her breeder’s sake they retain some of her family so they can deservedly capitalize on this filly’s talent. 60,000gns for a Sea The Stars filly will have been disappointing. Harzand, Sea The Stars’ only Derby winner to date, features in Emily Upjohn’s immediate pedigree and there’s no doubt she is exactly what they were hoping for when sending Hidden Brief to the Derby winner. Having produced just two ordinary winners from visits to proven stallions, she had been disappointing until this filly came along. We know Sea The Stars’ progeny, like himself, so often find improvement when stepping up to middle distances. Keeping a lid on this big striding filly will be the biggest challenge as there is no doubting her pedigree and performances to date make her a worthy favourite.

Whilst the Gosdens may lack a star Derby prospect, they are more than accounting for it in the Cazoo Oaks field. Stablemate of Emily Upjohn, Nashwa (Frankel x Princess Loulou by Pivotal) made it a perfect two wins from two starts this year in Newbury's Listed trial last weekend. Bred on the same cross as Cracksman and thus an extension of the lucrative Galileo x Pivotal mare cross. Pivotal was a sprinter but has proven his progeny can excel over a range of trips from the minimum to the maximum. However, there is a lot of speed in her family. There are two Middle Park winners (Awzaan and Bassenthwaite) in her immediate family among a plethora of sprinters. Cracksman was also close to unbeatable given soft conditions underfoot. Will Nashwa be the same? Sons and daughters of Pivotal so often have the ability to negotiate soft conditions better than their rivals. Princess Loulou made ten of her 14 starts on ground with soft in the description, only once did she disappoint. Newly crowned champion sire Frankel may well have his say when Nashwa calls on her stamina reserves, but he'll need to if she's going to trouble her stablemate. Tuesday (Galileo x Lillie Langtry by Danehill Dancer) warmed up for the Oaks in the first fillies Classic of the season, a route often considered good practice in the colt's equivalent for the Derby. On just her third start, she battled on resolutely to finish third to Cachet, form which received a boost in the Pouliches at Longchamp. Never mind form though, on pedigree alone you could hand the race to this filly. By the King of Epsom Galileo, out of multiple Group 1 winning miler Lillie Langtry, Tuesday will aim to become her illustrious dam's third Classic winner and second at Epsom after her full sister Minding in 2016.

With The Moonlight shines bright under William Buick