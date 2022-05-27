The son of Teofilio has won his last four stars including a seven-length defeat of Hoo Ya Mal in the Listed Newmarket Stakes last month.

He was also under consideration for the French Derby but will now join stablemates Nahanni and Walk Of Stars in Surrey and bid to give his team a second successive win in the Classic following Adayar's triumph in 2021.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: "We were delighted with how the horse galloped on Wednesday and more importantly how well he came out of it. We've spoken about it over the last few weeks in depth.

"He's a horse that on his profile won't look out of place in the Derby and he has five runs under his belt. William Buick was pleased with how he went through the line at Newmarket last time which gave us a good indication the step up to a mile and a half is going to suit him.

"Therefore we feel he deserves to be supplemented on Monday morning."