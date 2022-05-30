Sporting Life
Nations Pride roars clear at Newmarket
Cazoo Derby: 18 go forward for Epsom Classic

By David Ord
13:54 · MON May 30, 2022

Nations Pride and El Habeeb have both been supplemented into the field for the Cazoo Derby, meaning 18 colts go forward for the Epsom Classic.

While the latter will be a big outsider, Nations Pride is set to be the shortest-priced runner for Godolphin with last year's winning trainer Charlie Appleby also to be represented by Nahanni and Walk Of Stars.

Favourite is Dante winner Desert Crown for Sir Michael Stoute, with Aidan O'Brien expected to run trial winners Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age. Lingfield winner United Nations isn't entered, though.

His son Donnacha has a leading fancy in Ballysax Stakes hero Piz Badile, while Roger Varian has left QIPCO 2000 Guineas fourth Eydon in the race. The French Derby is also under consideration for him.

Glory Daze, Grand Alliance, Hoo Ya Mal, Masekela, Royal Patronage, Sonny Liston, Westover and West Wind Blows complete the field.

