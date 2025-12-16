Catterick charity challenge: Martin and Chris Dixon go head-to-head

It's the one day a year when Martin and Chris Dixon work together on Racing TV from Catterick.
And Sky Bet have given the team behind the Horse Watchers the chance to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support with a series of charity bets through the cards.
The selections are below:
12:15 AJA Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle
Martin Dixon: £30 each way Apieceoffortune 13/2 (four places)
Chris Dixon: £80 Born In The West at 6/4
12:45 Download The Raceday Ready App Now Juvenile Hurdle
MD: £40 win Frank Stamper 9/2
CD: Frank Stamper £50 9/2
13:15 Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Novices' Handicap Chase
MD: £25 each way Bataillon 13/2
CD: Passing Pleasure / Mr Mahler forecast £30 11/4
13:45 John Smiths Catterick - Raise A Pint Novices' Hurdle
MD: £90 win William Yeats 10/3C
CD: Joeybottles £30 10/3
14:15 racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle
MD: £80 win Stellarmasterpiece 15/8
CD: Stellarmasterpiece £100 15/8
14:45 Nick Robinson Memorial Handicap Chase
MD: £40 win Zero Tolerance 13/2
CD: Toon Town £60 5/2
15:20 Racing Again 28th December Open NH Flat Race
MD: £40 I C U In My Dreams without fav 4/1
CD: Clay Pigeons to beat I C U In My Dreams in a forecast
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.