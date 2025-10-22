Menu icon
Trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy
Trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy

Cathedral to run in Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Wed October 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Kevin Philippart de Foy believes Cathedral will improve for the step up in trip in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot is yet to win in two starts since joining the Newmarket handler from Ralph Beckett midway through the current campaign.

And although the Amo Racing Limited-owned filly will need to improve on all known form to add to her debut success at Lingfield last year Philippart de Foy is confident going up to 11 furlongs will suit the three-year-old.

The Newmarket handler said: “The plan is to go to the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders’ Cup. She will have a gallop on Friday morning then we will ship her over there. It is a huge ask for her, but she will improve going up in trip to eleven furlongs. The fast ground and pace of the race will suit her.

“She won first time out going around a bend at Lingfield over seven furlongs so that shouldn’t be a problem.”

