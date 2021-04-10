Catching Pigeons gossip column: Craven best bets

Craven Meeting Preview

Newmarket plays host to the first real Guineas trial on home soil with the Nell Gwyn on Wednesday and there is a strong word from Headquarters for Jane Chapple-Hyam's unbeaten filly SAFFRON BEACH.

The daughter of New Bay did all of her racing so far over the Rowley Mile and within the space of 13 days last season, following up her debut win at the end of September with a Group 3 success in the Oh So Sharp Stakes.

She has pleased her connections with her progress during the winter and is working very well. The Pigeon just hopes that the recent cold spell will not, as it can sometimes, have an adverse effect on the female of the thoroughbred species at this time of year.

It is claimed by some less hardy work-riders that the windchill factor across the Newmarket Heath over the past week or so has resembled that experienced during a stroll through the Steppes of Central Asia!

On the first day of the meeting, CATURRA bids to get Clive Cox's two year old season off and running in the EBF British Novice Stakes. The son of Mehmas is expected to make his presence felt in the five furlong dash along with George Boughey's newcomer Forca Brasil. He was a strong fancy in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster on the opening day of the turf season until he was withdrawn on vet's advice. The stable have made a respectable start with their juveniles.