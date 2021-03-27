Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets

It's been a frustrating season for Colin Tizzard but our top gossip column expects him to pick up a decent prize at Newbury on Saturday.

3.25 Newbury - Rose Of Arcadia

Rose Of Arcadia is in good form and is fancied to see off a strong challenge from Nicky Henderson to win the EBF BetVictor 'National Hunt' Novices' Mares' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday. Colin Tizzard has certainly suffered more lows than highs this jumps season but this former ex-Irish pointer has always been highly regarded and showed her ability with a game win over subsequent dual winner Fable at Wincanton early last month. Henderson, who trains Fable, will know just where he stands with that form but arguably his best young mare Fantastic Lady doesn't make the line-up here and his four remaining runners, cannot quite boast the form of their stablemate. Docte Dina, who chased Fantastic Lady home at Doncaster on her latest start, looks each-way value but the handicapper put her up a none too generous 10lbs for that defeat. Lily Pedlar, now the mount of Nico de Boinville, has also worked very well recently. 4.35 Newbury - Lord Baddesley

Lord Baddesley can show his appreciation for a winter break in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Novices Hurdle. A useful performer in bumpers last season, he made a great start to his hurdling career at Fontwell on his comeback in the autumn but failed to build on that on his two subsequent starts. However, he does look the sort to progress and his stable are now back in very good form after a lengthy quiet spell during the darker, colder months. 5.10 Newbury - Boagrius

Boagrius can land an overdue win in the BV Handicap Chase over two miles.Tom George has his team in great nick at the moment and will be hoping this rather inconsistent nine-year-old can bounce back to his best after a break. Overall his form over this trip is much better than over longer distances and if he can reproduce his very good second to Billingsley over this course and distance just over a year ago, he should go close at what should be a decent price.

3.10 Doncaster - River Nymph

River Nymph can give Clive Cox a flying start to the season in the Unibet Lincoln at Doncaster. The Beechdown trainer took a while to strike with the highly-regarded son of Cable Bay but he came good at the third time of asking in an Ascot handicap and then followed up at Newbury the following month. Although well beaten when well fancied on his return to the former course on Champions Day, he has always been looked upon as one to do well as a four-year-old and his preparation has gone well this spring. 1.25 Doncaster - Wonderful World

Mick Channon has been known to field a sharp juvenile or two in the opening exchanges of the turf season and hopes are high that Wonderful World will win the Unibet Brocklesby Stakes. By the West Isley trainer's Cornwallis winnerBungle Inthejungle out of a mare who has produced several winners, he has been working very nicely in his prelims on the Berkshire Downs and may just have the edge over George Boughey's well thought of Forca Brasil. 3.45 Doncaster - Emaraaty Ana

The veterinary surgeon has been busy with Kevin Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana and he can show his appreciation for the attention with victory in the Listed Unibet Cammidge Trophy. A smart performer at his best and past winner of the Gimcrack Stakes, he underwent breathing and gelding surgery last back-end and connections have been pleased with both the way he has come back from the operations, and his recent work. Ryan has complicated things a little by running Group One performer Brando, but he may need his first outing and Emaraaty Ana, looks the best value proposition. 4.20 Doncaster - Line Of Descent

Andrea Atzeni partners Emaraaty Ana and also holds sound each-way chances aboard Simon Crisford's newcomer Line Of Descent in the 32Red Maiden Stakes. The increasingly powerful Newmarket team will be waiting until the middle of next month to get into top gear but this son of Nathaniel has shown enough at home to suggest he can give William Haggas’ well-fancied Dhushan plenty to think about. 2.00 Doncaster - Top Rank

Top Rank merits serious consideration despite his 5lb penalty in the Listed Unibet Doncaster Mile. The son of Dark Angel won a Group Three in good style in the mud at Haydock last September and James Tate has some lofty ambitions for him in the weeks and months ahead. If he is to achieve them he should go well here, especially with the forecast rain overnight on Town Moor. 1.45 Kempton - Stormy Antarctic