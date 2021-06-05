Cazoo Derby bets bets: Catching Pigeons gossip column

Our gossip column is back and expects Mohaafeth to provide William Haggas with a second win in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

What will win the Cazoo Derby? MOHAAFETH – 4.30 Epsom

Mohaafeth can give William Haggas his second win in the Cazoo-sponsored Derby at Epsom on Saturday. The Somerville Lodge maestro has had to wait a while since Shaamit gave his his first success back in 1996, but he has entertained hopes throughout the spring that this son of Frankel has what it takes to see off both a strong Irish challenge and those of his near neighbours John Leeper, Hurricane Lane and Third Realm. He has improved significantly on his early season form over the past few weeks and could not have been more impressive in landing his trial at Newmarket last month. He has continued to thrive since that win and looked in tip-top shape in his last serious piece of work.

SUNDAY SOVEREIGN – 3.45 Epsom

Sunday Sovereign can sink the well fancied Stone of Destiny in the World Pool Dash Handicap. This 20-runner affair is a cracking build up to the premier Classic and it is great to see some of the regulars like past winners Duke of Firenze and Caspian Prince turning up again. However, the lightly-raced selection looks on an upward curve after his excellent second to Pendleton in a tough race at the York Dante Meeting and is fancied to make the most of his standside draw. GROUP ONE POWER – 5.15 Epsom

Group One Power is just preferred to old rival Soto Sizzler in the Northern Dancer Handicap. The pair have both won on this unique course and produced a good battle when finishing one-two in the Great Metropolitan Handicap here in April. They have been beaten since but there were excuses for their performances and this should bring out the best in them. Group One Power, the least-exposed of the two, was outstayed by the progressive Louganini on his last attempt at Ascot but set a hot pace in the soft ground that day and underfoot conditions may suit him a little better on Saturday.

MAXIMAL – 3.10 Epsom

Maximal, the only three-year-old in the field, can take advantage of the weight he receives from Century Dream in the Group 3 Cazoo Diomed Stakes. Second in very good company on both his outings over a mile-and-a-quarter this season, connections are hoping the return to a mile will see him enjoy a change of luck and both the horses who have proved too good this term, are high-class performers. ATALANTA’S BOY – 5.50 Epsom

Atalanta's Boy has shown his liking for Goodwood in the past and should be able to handle both the undulations and the opposition in the closing Cazoo Handicap. David Menuisier's six-year-old made a winning start to his campaign with a cosy win at the Sussex course just over a month ago and his overall profile suggests he may be able to continue to progress in a similar manner to the way he did last term.

What are the other best Saturday bets? ALLAYAALI – 1.55 Doncaster

The Hills family have always been partial to winners at Doncaster and Charlie could go close in the EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes on Saturday with the well-bred Allayaali. By Dark Angel out of Faralight Light, she is a half-sister to the same trainer's 2013 Irish 1000 Guineas winner Just The Judge, who was unbeaten as a two year old. She has been moving well in her preparatory work at home. DOCTOR DINA – 2.20 Worcester

Doctor Dina ran a very sound race on her fencing bow when chasing home Outonpatrol at Ludlow last month and can go one better in the Equine And Canine Handicap Chase at Worcester. Nicky Henderson is clearly confident in her fencing ability to run her at this level on only her second start over the larger obstacles and the step up in trip should pose no problems.

QUICKBUCK – 3.30 Worcester

Quickbuck proved a dismal failure on his debut at Bangor in April but the Seven Barrows team are confident he will prove a different proposition for his second racecourse appearance in the theraplateltd.com Open NH Flat Race. He has been in very good form at home, and the track will suit. DORA PENNY – 7.00 Chepstow