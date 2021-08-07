Catching Pigeons gossip and tips ahead of weekend's racing action

Our gallops insider is back with the tips from some of the leading training centres, including Raising Sand in the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

BUGLE MAJOR - 5.00 Newmarket

Bugle Major can notch his first success for Richard Hughes in the Thank You RacingTV Members Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday. The Upper Lambourn trainer had hoped to run this ex-Pascal Bary-trained six year old at Goodwood last week, but decided to avoid the helter skelter of the big mile handicap, and looks to have found a much less competitive event here. A winner twice as a three year old and a consistent performer across the Channel, he did not fire on his first two outings for his new connections, but has been working very nicely, and should have no problems returning to a mile and a quarter.

SHOULDAVBEENMORE - 2.50 Newmarket

Shouldavbeenmore could prove a value bet in the RacingTV Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes. Richard Fahey's filly has produced two solid placed performances so far, most notable of which was a very respectable fourth to System in a Listed event at Newmarket six weeks ago. That was a fair effort for only her second racecourse appearance, and there seems to be a fair chance she could improve not only for that experience, but the likely easing of the ground. STORMY ANTARCTIC - 4.10 Haydock

Stormy Antarctic can go well off a break and he should go close on his return from a 77 day absence in the Group 3 Mansionbet Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock. Heavy rain is likely to be the prevailing weather feature once again this weekend, and the North West looks likely to get its fair share. Ed Walker's evergreen eight year old loves plenty of give in the ground and showed he can still punch his weight at this level with a win in a Listed race at Goodwood on his latest start in May. He is reported in good form for his summer "leave", and may just have the edge over another grand servant Euchen Glen, who makes a quick return after a tough race at Goodwood last week. YORKSHIRE LADY - 1.50 Haydock

Michael and David Easterby's Yorkshire Lady has shown ability to win in testing conditions and she is fancied to step up on her respectable second at Ripon five days ago, in the Mansionbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

RAISING SAND - 2.35 Ascot

Raising Sand had his hopes of landing a big pot on this course two weeks ago dashed when the forecast rain did not materialise, and in-form Jamie Osborne will be hoping the forecasters are more accurate this time around in the Shergar Cup Mile at Ascot. Despite the faster ground, Raising Sand still ran a very respectable race to finish eighth in that ultra-competitive event, and has a bright chance of reversing the form with third-placed Dance Fever, if the ground rides soft. WINTERWATCH - 5.05 Lingfield

Winterwatch can kick things off on the right note at Lingfield with a follow up success in the Whichbookie.co.uk Handicap. Placed on his first two starts at Southwell and Leicester, he justified plenty of stable confidence when breaking his duck at Catterick last month. He has a bit more on his plate here, but he looks nicely weighted for this handicap debut, and should have no problem with this slightly more demanding trip.

“He’s the only three-year-old in the race, is underestimated and has value”

SPIRIT LEVEL - 6.35 Lingfield

Josh Bryan, who partnered Winterwatch to that success, is aboard again and also has a sound chance of scoring aboard Spirit Level in the Freefootball Tips Handicap. Although unlikely to enjoy premier league status at Balding academy, Spirit Level shaped very well on his first outing since January when chasing home Oh So Woke and subsequent winner Incorrigible at Chepstow last month. He is sure to be sharper here. ASCENDING - 1.18 Leicester, Sunday