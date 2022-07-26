Our top gossip column is back and reports very positive noises for Aratus ahead of one of Saturday's big betting races.

3.00 Ascot - Aratus

Aratus ran better than his final position suggests at the Royal meeting here last month and looks to have a solid each-way chance in the Moet & Chandon International at Ascot on Saturday. This marks a return to seven furlongs for the four-year-old, who ran very well in the Royal Hunt Cup over the mile until fading in the closing stages. Although he has yet to find his very best form so far this season, a big run is anticipated here with the shorter trip and the fast ground in his favour. Mention should also be made of Ryan Moore's ride Tactical. He should appreciate the return to handicapping after taking on a mile and Group Two company last time and finishing a respectable fourth to Chindit. He was unlucky in running at the Royal meeting over this trip and is another who warrants serious consideration.

1.50 Ascot - Royal Charter

Lezoo will be a solid favourite in the Group Three Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes, but this will be this highly talented filly's third race in a month and Royal Charter may be better value in a fascinating race. The winner of her only race so far at Newmarket, she showed a smart turn of foot to come from well off the pace to prevail a shade comfortably, rom the more experienced and well thought of Love Affairs and with it, give a distinct impression that there is much more to come. 5.20 Ascot - Hurricane Ivor

Hurricane Ivor developed into a pattern race performer last season and should also go well for the William Haggas team in the Garrard Handicap. His first two outings of the campaign at Group Two and Three level in the spring proved rather disappointing but he has been given a good break and the return to this level is expected to see him step up considerably on those performances 3.50 York - Dare To Hope

Dare To Hope can reward a return to six furlongs in the Sky Bet In Running Nursery at York. After a debut win at Nottingham and a short head second over this trip at Ripon, connections tried their luck in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury last weekend but little went right from the start, with the trip looking a tad sharp before traffic problems followed. The son of Camacho did stay on however and looks worth taking a chance on in a much less competitive event.

4.32 Newcastle - Thundering

Thundering is on good terms with himself at present and is fancied to follow up a recent course win in the Above Newcastle Handicap at Gosforth Park. He showed his liking for the artificial surface when beating subsequent winner Pons Aelius on his latest start a month ago and looks capable of seeing off older rival Pride Of Priory, who must concede 13lb to the selection plus talented apprentice Oisin McSweeney's 5lb allowance. 8.10 Lingfield - Prenup

Prenup produced her best performance in four outings so far when three lengths fourth to subsequent Sandringham Stakes runner-up Zanbaq on the all-weather at Kempton last November and may reward an each-way interest in the Target Lifts Fillies Handicap at Lingfield. Her two outings over a mile on the turf so far this season were solid enough, but this return to seven furlongs should suit, as she can be a little too keen over the longer distance. Qatar Goodwood Festival notes Glorious Goodwood takes centre stage next week and one to take the eye on the first day is Lord Riddiford in the Nicholson Gin Handicap. John Quinn is no stranger to success at this meeting and neither is this hardy seven- year-old, who followed up a win in the three-year-old event over this trip in 2018 with a comfortable victory over his equally, if not even more popular stablemate, El Astronaute in this corresponding race 12 months ago. His latest performance suggests he is running into form after a breathing operation during the spring and it's interesting to note he is now 1lb lower in the ratings. Marcus Tregoning loves to target this meeting as well and it is no surprise to see the well-named Master Of Chant among the entries for the British Stallion Studs Maiden. There was plenty to like about this son of Gregorian's debut effort at Newbury 17 days ago where he chased home Priors Dell and might well have won had he not run green in the closing stages. He should be more streetwise this time around.