Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets

Our top gossip column returns and is expecting Dakota Gold to make a bold bid in the feature race at Beverley on Saturday.

No Recollection – 2.05 Beverley

No Recollection can make a winning return from a summer break in the William Hill Silver Trophy at Beverley on Saturday. The Alan King team always felt that there was a good race to win with this three-year-old back in the spring and he looked to have a bright future after he followed a promising third at Newmarket with a narrow win over Farhan (now 3lbs worse off) at Salisbury in May. However his subsequent two outings proved disappointing and he was found to have a problem which required a gelding operation. He has come back well from the procedure and is fancied to run a big race here.

Dakota Gold – 3.15 Beverley

Dakota Gold, down the field in the Group One Coolmore Nunthorpe a week ago, will be suited by the drop in class in the the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet and is fancied to repeat his success in the corresponding race 12 months ago. Ground conditions are likely to be much faster than when he saw off Last Empire in 2020 but he should be able to get away with it and will appreciate this course more than Chester where he raced on his second of three starts this term. He hung to the right most of the way and seemed ill-at ease on that tight left-handed layout. He has two lengths to find with the winner that day, Judicial, here but gets a handy 3lbs and should be able to take his revenge. Tabdeed – 2.45 Newmarket

Tabdeed has produced two very solid performances behind Chil Chil and Happy Romance in Group 3 company so far this season and looks to have found the perfect opportunity to land a confidence-boosting win in the Listed Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket. Owen Burrows has his team in good nick at the moment and his runner here escapes a penalty for his win in last season's Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

Bague D’Or – 4.30 Newmarket

Bague D'Or returns from a three-month absence in the Close Brothers Invoice Finance Handicap but is worth chancing. Chris Wall's three-year-old looked a shade unlucky on his second start of the spring after making a winning reappearance, but that defeat prevented the handicapper from raising his mark more than just 2lbs. He still looks on a workable mark. 4.45 Goodwood – Ravens Ark

Ravens Ark can put a luckless run at Sandown last weekend behind him in the Access Tomorrow's Placepots Early Handicap. Oisin Murphy just had to sit and suffer when he was shuffled back around the home turn at the Esher course and to compound the problem, he then had to switch to deliver his challenge. This consistent sort could only finish sixth but looks worth another chance with his stable in such good form at present. 2.25 Goodwood - Kimifive

Kimifive could repay an each-way interest in the Tote Quadpot Starts Here Handicap. Clive Cox could well dominate the market with his improving pair Aratus and Dance Scen but it is hard to choose between the two and Kimifive, on his first appearance for David Bridgwater, looks nicely handicapped and loves the course. He was only beaten a head by Summergand in last season's Stewards Cup off a 4lbs higher rating and was on this same mark when winning over course and distance back in 2019. He looks the sort to be rejuvenated by a change of scenery, although in his defence he has still run some very good races for his old trainer Joe Tuite this term. The ability does still appear to be there.

6.45 Redcar – Fleetwood Pier

Fleetwood Pier, a stablemate of Dakota Gold, is one of the most unexposed runners in the Market Cross Jewellers Handicap at Redcar and looks sure to run a sound race. Placed on his two outings as a juvenile, he ran a cracker on his belated return to action when second to Touchwood at Nottingham and is expected to take a significant step forward here. 4.55 Windsor - Heredia