Our top gossip column returns with the weekend selections including Sandrine for the in-form Andrew Balding in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Sandrine - 2.25 Newmarket

Sandrine can reaffirm her position as the best juvenile filly over six furlongs with victory in the Group 1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Andrew Balding took this prize with the mighty Alcohol Free 12 months ago and Sandrine has looked more than capable of following up since her well expected debut win at Kempton back in the spring. She won at Royal Ascot, the Newmarket July Festival, and might well have won the Lowther Stakes at York last month, had she not been forced to deliver her challenge on the slowest part of the course. Thanks Monica - 4.15 Newmarket

Thanks Monica ran a sound race to finish fourth on her debut over course and distance last month, and she looks the pick in the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies Stakes. Ralph Beckett's juvenile took her time to find her feet in what has proven to be a very high class event, but she picked up well in the closing stages to finish fifth to highly regarded Hafit. She is one of only three with experience, and that could give her a vital edge over some interesting and well thought of newcomers. Corobeus - 1.50 Newmarket

Corobeus has done well since his impressive debut win over the highly rated Saga on the July course here last month, and he could prove the value bet to beat the more experienced Masekela in the Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes. Charlie Appleby looks to have some very smart juveniles to follow his epic 2021 three year old generation next season, and this son of Dubawi could well be one of the leading players. He went into his curtain raiser with a lot of stable confidence behind him, and it comes as no surprise to see connections aiming very high for his second racecourse appearance. Lucander - 3.40 Newmarket

Lucander, a stablemate of Thanks Monica, showed something like the form he produced to finish second in the 2020 Cambridgeshire when fourth at York on his latest start, and he looks nicely weighted for this season's typically open renewal. He is slightly better handicapped than he was 12 months ago, is reported in very good form by the Beckett camp, and looks sure to run another big race.

Caturra - 3.00 Newmarket

Clive Cox has his two year olds in great heart and Caturra can reward an each-way interest in the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. This marks a return to six furlongs for the son of Mehmas after his win in the Group 2 Flying Childers at Doncaster earlier in the month, but he finished that race with a flourish, suggesting not only that he will have the stamina to see the trip out, but also that he may be improving. Badr - 1.30 Haydock

Badr merits consideration in the Mike James Occasionals Memorial Novices Stakes at Haydock. Kevin Ryan has enjoyed a tremendous season with his two year olds and this son of Kitten's Joy has shown enough to suggest he has ability. Although a little green in his preliminary work, if the penny drops soon enough in this company, he should go close. Keep an eye out also for another Hambleton newcomer, Million Thanks, in the Maiden at Ayr on Tuesday. His preparatory homework has been very promising.

Haseefah - 2.10 Market Rasen

Haseefah showed more than a little promise in three outings on the flat for Alan King in the spring, and this very interesting French import looks to have found a good opportunity to make her presence felt on her debut over timber in the Mosquito Mares Novices Hurdle. The opposition do not look anything out of the ordinary. Gortroe Joe - 3.55 Market Rasen