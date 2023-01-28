Our gallops guru has the best bets for Saturday's racing, with Fugitif expected to continue his fine season at Cheltenham.

1.50 Cheltenham - Fugitif

Fugitif looks a horse on the way up and is fancied to land his most important race so far in the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase. Gavin Sheehan has enjoyed a very successful season so far and enjoyed one of the most comfortable wins of his campaign when steering Richard Hobson's gelding to victory in a good class event at Chepstow last month. The form of his comeback second to Clarence Chase hopeful Amarillo Sky here in November also looks very solid and given his scope for improvement, he looks capable of overcoming the 10lb hike in his rating after his win at the Welsh course.

Saturday's best bets!

3.35 Cheltenham - Henri The Second

Paul Nicholls has high hopes of a big run from Gelino Bello in the Cleeve Hurdle and is looking to saddling Henri The Second in the Grade 2 Ballymore Novices Hurdle. The champion trainer holds a very strong hand with his young hurdlers this season and this son of Saddle Maker has already bagged a valuable event at this level with a decisive win at Sandown last month He has produced some very sound homework since. 4.10 Cheltenham - Pikar

Pikar sank without trace in the bad ground over two and a half miles at Newbury last month and looks worth another chance in the SSS Alloys Handicap Hurdle. A smart novice over the minimum trip last season, he returns to two miles again on Saturday and if he can repeat his emphatic win over the highly-rated Hullnback at Chepstow in October, should make his presence felt from only a 4lb higher mark.

3.15 Doncaster - Ga Law

Ga Law can successfully concede weight all round in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster. Jamie Snowden has done a great job of bringing this one-time smart novice back to form after a long lay-off, following an eye-catching comeback at Aintree, with a game win in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November. This move up to three miles has been mooted for a while and the manner of his success at Prestbury Park suggests it may suit him 2.40 Doncaster - Stay Away Fay

Stay Away Fay, a stablemate of Henri The Second, lacks the experience of most of his rivals in the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett River Don Novices Hurdle but Nicholls is confident this impressive Newbury winner can hold his own at this leve and his recent work suggests he should take plenty of beating. The step up from two-and-a half to three miles should also aid his cause.

3.50 Doncaster - Great D'Ange

One of the more surprising facts this week is the Doncaster hierarchy announcing that they have had to water the track. Tom George will not be too disappointed though as his progressive Great D'Ange will enjoy the prevailing good ground and should go close to following up his win at Huntingdon last month. 2.32 Uttoxeter - Rathmacknee

Rathmacknee pulled after being hampered early in the Lanzarote at Kempton two weeks ago and has a chance of gaining compensation in the Diego's 69th Keep Batting Birthday Handicap Hurdle. A normally consistent sort and a winner of two of his four outings this season, this looks a much less competitive event and he may just have the edge in fitness and experience over Olly Murphy's well-regarded Go Dante. 7.30 Kempton - Ziggy