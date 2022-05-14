Our top gossip column is back and expecting Hughie Morrison to be among the winners at Newmarket.

2.25 Newmarket - Haymaker

Haymaker can strike a second lucrative blow against the layers on his return to Newmarket in the TRU7 Handicap on Saturday. There was plenty of stable confidence behind the Hughie Morrison-trained gelding after some promising performances as a juvenile on his return to action at the Guineas meeting here a couple of weeks ago and he always looked likely to prevail. In front from the outset, he saw the seven furlongs out well but having raced freely, gave the impression that a step back to this trip would suit even better. Although this looks a more demanding task in terms of quality, he looks open to plenty of improvement and may just have the edge over Paul Cole's fancied Ernie's Valentine, who is blinkered for the first time after a slightly disappointing comeback effort at the same meeting.

5.20 Newmarket - Get It

Get It can follow up his win at Bath in the Festival Of Suffolk Celebration Handicap. Clive Cox has had his problems with this four year old, and has called in the vets in the past for corrective surgery on his breathing and for a gelding operation to eradicate a medical problem. Judged on his win at the West Country course further success awaits though and this looks a decent opportunity. 3.00 Newmarket - Saleymm

Saleymm did not seem to enjoy his trip to Newbury for the Spring Cup over Easter but looks worth persevering with and merits serious consideration in the Birketts LLP Handicap. Simon and Ed Crisford's charge did not seem to enjoy being dropped in at the Berkshire course after just failing to make most of the running in the Lincoln on the first day of the turf season and his trainer has now decided to return him from a mile to seven furlongs. He might well have won the first big handicap of the campaign had it been over this trip and hopes are high he can return to top form.

3.20 Newbury - Alcohol Free (ew)

Baaeed is rightfully all the rage for the feature race of the day, the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, but this leads to one or two each-way opportunities and Alcohol Free looks a very big price on the best of her form. She may not have run up to her highest level on her comeback in a Group 2 at Sandown last month but pulled very hard early on and April was a difficult month for some fillies. The outing should have taken the freshness out of her and settled her down a bit and an improved show is anticipated. 1.35 Newbury - Tiber Flow

Baaeed's trainer William Haggas has once again enjoyed a successful May meeting at York and can kick off another important fixture for him in style with the progressive Tiber Flow in the Listed BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes. The winner of two of his three starts this year, he looked a tad unlucky not to complete the hat-trick at Newcastle last time and looks the one they all have to beat in this open-looking sprint.

2.45 Newbury - La Pulga

Roger Charlton's team are just starting to hit their straps after a relatively quiet start to the turf campaign and La Pulga may reward an each-way interest at a big price in the Betvictor London Gold Cup. The Beckhampton trainer has an excellent record in this event and a somewhat low key comeback effort at Sandown should bring this year's runner on sufficiently to allow him to play a leading role in this ultra competitive renewal. The best of his form suggests he is not too harshly handicapped and he is given a narrow vote over Andrew Balding's unexposed Bizzare Law. 2.20 Thirsk - Flying Barty

Kevin Ryan can kick off his local meeting off with a winner courtesy of Flying Barty in the Marion Gibson Brown Memorial Maiden Stakes at Thirsk. The Hambleton trainer has his juveniles in great form and this daughter of Starspangledbanner, a half-sister to the very useful Boonie, is expected to step up on her debut effort at Newmarket where she ran green and didn't handle the track too well. She finished only sixth to Powerdress there but this more level layout will suit her much better and she has pleased connections in her recent work.

3.10 Ripon Sunday - Franz