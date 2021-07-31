Catching Pigeons gossip and tips ahead of weekend's racing action

Our gallops insider is back with the tips from some of the leading training centres, including Fresh in the Stewards' Cup.

FRESH - 3.40 Goodwood

James Fanshawe is well versed in what is required to win top sprint handicaps and Fresh can give him a second success in the Unibet Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday. One of the least exposed performers in the field of 28, he has mixed racing on the all weather and the turf 50-50 in his ten outings so far. Having broke his duck on the natural surface in a competitive handicap at Ascot in May, he almost doubled his tally when chasing home the well handicapped Rohaan in the Wokingham at the Royal meeting the following month. Fresh has not seen action since that performance and it will come as no surprise to see him improve further. He seems to handle any ground and his pilot Kieran Shoemark is in great form.

BOUNDLESS POWER - 1.55 Goodwood

Boundless Power has been wonderfully consistent since joining Mick Appleby from Ireland in the Spring, and he is just preferred to last season's Stewards Cup runner up Kimifive and topweight First Folio in the Unibet Stewards Sprint Handicap. Both his victories have come over the minimum trip at Nottingham, but the way he finished behind Significantly after finding trouble in running over the same trip at Ascot last time, suggests he is ready for a return to this easy six. RING OF BEARA - 4.10 Goodwood

Ring Of Beara should go well on his racecourse debut in the European Breeders Fund Maiden Stakes. Richard Hughes has one or two highly rated juveniles this season, and this son of Wootton Bassett has been showing up well in his preparatory work. The ex champion jockey has booked another former table topper in Ryan Moore for the ride, and any further rain would not hinder his cause.

RUN TO FREEDOM - 1.20 Goodwood

Run To Freedom has yet to reach the exalted heights of his siblings Twilight Son and Music Master, but he has plenty of ability and looks worth another chance in the Thames Materials Handicap. Although disappointing at Sandown last time, he started the season with a promising second to Silent Film on faster ground, and this easier seven furlongs should see an improved performance. BETWEEN THE SHEETS - 2.10 Newmarket

Between The Sheets is in good form and merits serious consideration in the European Bloodstock News British EBF Fillies Nursery. Michael Bell has a good record in this type of race at Headquarters and this daughter of El Kabeir looks very nicely weighted on her debut effort behind Get Ahead in one of the hottest juvenile maidens run during the first half of the season. Although her two performances since have been of a much lower standard, there were excuses, and she looks worth taking a chance on as an each-way proposition. MODERN NEWS - 3.55 Newmarket

Charlie Appleby's Modern News has not seen action since chasing finishing third to Twaasol in the Woodcote at the Derby meeting last July, but has been working very nicely and is fancied to see off that old rival in the Joyce And Charlie Guest Memorial.

Paul Mulrennan on the Sky Bet Sunday Series

ZARTAJ - 6.05 Lingfield

Ralph Beckett has his team in great nick and one of his lesser lights Zartaj should go well at a decent price in the Mitch Ricketts 18th Birthday Handicap at Lingfield. He has not been rushed by his trainer and has been beaten more than 26 lengths on his three outings so far. But there are definite signs of ability and he ran an eye-catching race behind the well thought of Fernando Rah at Wolverhampton last time. The handicapper looks to have given him a chance on his first venture into a handicap off a mark of 60. POPMASTER - 4.02 Doncaster

Popmaster has been a tad unlucky not to have added to his two all weather wins last Autumn, but looks to have found a decent opportunity to enjoy a change of fortune in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Doncaster. He has run sound races behind smart performers Rohaan, Bickerstaffe, Seven Brothers, Significantly and Blackrod on his five outings so far, but takes a drop in class here and looks the one they all have to beat. GALILEO GLASS - 1.45 Doncaster