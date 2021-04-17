Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets

Our top gossip column is expecting Alcohol Free to make a winning return to action at Newbury and there are plenty of other weekend whispers.

3.20 Newbury, Sunday - Matthew Flinders

Mathew Flinders is fancied to go well on his return to action in the Mansionbet Spring Cup Handicap at Newbury on Sunday. Although well beaten on ground he found too soft on the final start of his only campaign so far last October, he developed into a consistent performer, winning both his outings at Doncaster in good style. The second success saw the handicapper raise him 5lbs, but he looks the type to continue to progress during his second season and his homework has been very sound. This similar course to Town Moor should suit him well and he looks a value bet in a race which should also see Lincoln third Danyah go well for Owen Burrows. 1.00 Newbury, Sunday - Snow Lantern

Snow Lantern can show the way home to some well-regarded colts in division one of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes. There wouldn't be too many better bred fillies around than this daughter of Frankel out of 2013 1000 Guineas winner Sky Lantern, who won a total of four Group Ones in her own brilliant career. Snow Lantern has a reputation to match her pedigree and couldn't have shaped better on her only outing so far at Ascot withoyt actually winning. This represents her eagerly awaited retur and she looks sure to run a big race. 1.35 Newbury, Sunday - Al Aasy

Al Aasy can make a winning return to action in the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes. Only lightly-raced by William Haggas as a three-year-old, he followed a runaway win in a novice at Newmarket in June with a Group Three success in the Bahrain Trophy on the July Course the following month. Connections will be keeping a close eye on the ground with little rain forecast but if conditions are suitable, he is expected to take all the beating. 2.10 Newbury, Sunday - Alcohol Free

Andrew Balding has enjoyed a pretty fair week at Newmarket, and Alcohol Free can warm up for her second campaign with victory in the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes. The only Group One winner in this field after her hardfought win in the Cheveley Park Stakes last backend, she can confirm that form with Happy Romance and the much less exposed and highly-regarded Wild Iris. 2.45 Newbury, Sunday - Huddleton Mac

Huddleton Mac has been moving nicely at home this spring and should go well at a decent price in an unusually open Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes. A field of 12 goes to post for this Group Three 2000 Guineas Trial and the finish could well be dominated by the very well fancied Group Two juvenile winners Chindit and Alkumait, who are both in great form for their seasonal comebacks. However Hughie Morrison is never one to waste an entry and the fact he is dipping Huddleton Mac's hooves into the Classic waters, let alone the booking of Ryan Moore for the ride, suggests he is very hopeful of a very good run. There was plenty to like about his two outings as a juvenile, especially the win at Sandown where he ran out a very comfortable winner over The Kodi Kid, himself a very easy winner at Bath on his next start. Third home was Roscioli, who subsequently ran very well in a Group Three here in October. Huddleston Mac looks the sort to improve plenty in his second season and looks worth a speculative interest. 5.05 Newbury, Sunday - Aaddeey

Aaddeey was another found out by the Yarmouth mud after a comfortable win in a novice at Nottingham on faster ground in a light first season and looks nicely weighted for his comeback in the Dubai Duty Free Millenium Millionaire Handicap. Simon Crisford has high hopes for this son of New Approach in middle distance events this term and he is reported nicely forward for his return. 3.35 Ayr, Sunday - Notachance

Notachance can reward an each-way interest in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr. Alan King will always be keen to win his "home" National and has had this race as a target since Notachance won a valuable event at Warwick in the darkest depths of winter. The plan went slightly astray when the seven-year-old returned home lame from his latest start at Haydock in February, but the wound, caused by an errant shoe, has healed and his work has been very solid, if a little bit rushed in his pre-race build up. Still only seven, he looks sure to progress further and has both the stamina and mental resilience to play a big part in what is a typically very open race. 6.45 Nottingham, Saturday - Peerless