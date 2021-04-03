Catching Pigeons gossip column for the weekend

Our top gossip column returns and is expecting Tim Easterby to enjoy a good time of it at Musselburgh's valuable Saturday card.

Copper Knight - 3.00 Musselburgh

Copper Knight seems to run well fresh and looks very nicely handicapped on his return to action in the Betway Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh on Saturday. A slightly unlucky fourth in this race two years ago, he just missed out on a winning return at Newmarket in the early stages of last season when beaten a short head by Makanah off a mark of 102 in June. A few below-par performances in the second half of last term saw him fall down the ratings with the effect he now reappears off a mark of 82 with his apprentice rider Ella McCain's 5lb allowance taken into account. He is reported in good form and looks well worth taking a chance on at a decent each-way price. Glencadam Glory - 3.35 Musselburgh

Glencadam Glory, a stablemate of Copper Knight, is back to the rating which saw him finish second to Fujaira Prince in the Sky Ebor at York in August and should go well in the Betway Queen's Cup. That performance seemed to 'bottom' him for the rest of the campaign but he also comes to hand pretty well and looks sure to run a big race at rewarding odds in what is another very open handicap. Colonel Faulkner - 2.25 Musselburgh

Colonel Faulkner was a consistent performer in a light first campaign and is fancied to add to his win at Deauville in December in the Betway Royal Mile. This looks a typically competitive early three year old handicap on the turf but Archie Watson's son of Wootton Bassett has been working very nicely in his preparatory work and looks a little more unexposed than some of his rivals. Atomic Force - 1.20 Musselburgh

Atomic Force is expected to take plenty of beating in the Betway EBF Novice Stakes. Only four go to post for this fascinating juvenile heat with three of the north's top trainers represented. Kevin Ryan has a bit of a lead in after his juvenile ran well in the Brocklesby last weekend and this son of Cotai Glory has been showing more than enough in his warm-up work to suggest he can make an impact. Strictlyadancer - 2.40 Haydock

Strictlyadancer is just preferred to well fancied Debece in the Betway Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase at Haydock. Christian Williams has adopted his customary patient policy since taking charge of this seven year old at the start of the 2018-19 season and, after a very good start to this campaign, gave him a break during the winter to undergo a breathing operation. His rating of only 112 looks eminently workable on the basis of his win and two placed efforts so far this term and he looks open to further improvement, especially now he wears blinkers for the first time. Colonial Dreams - 3.15 Haydock

Colonial Dreams should be suited by the drying ground and may just edge out fancied old rivals Outonpatrol and Iwilldoit in the Betway Challenger Series Final Handicap Hurdle. Although not one of trainer Nicky Henderson's premier league team members, Colonial Dreams is a useful performer on decent ground and will be all the better for his recent outing at Newbury, where he was returning from an absence of more than three months. Fraternal - 3.10 Market Rasen Sunday

Fraternal, a big powerful sort, was good value for his debut win over fences at Hereford last month and is fancied to follow up in the MansionBet Morethanthenational (Novices' Limited Handicap) Chase at Market Rasen on Sunday. Once in a rhythm, the Alan King-trained six year old jumped very well apart from a mistake three out, and the form was made to look very solid when the three-quarter-of-a-length runner up Oski, went one better at Uttoxeter on Thursday. Subway Surf - 1.10 Market Rasen Sunday

Kim Bailey was a tad frustrated when the well supported Subway Surf could not run on Thursday after running foul of the race day protocols at Ludlow but she tries again in the opening MansionBet Watch And Bet Mares' Maiden Hurdle at the Lincolnshire course. This looks another winnable race for her judged on her last outing at Warwick, where she gave the impression she would be suited by this step back to two miles. Imperial Sands - 3.30 Kempton Monday